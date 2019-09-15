Approached by a reporter from The Athletic as he was headed to the team bus, Vinatieri said , “You’ll hear from me tomorrow.” When the reporter noted Vinatieri usually wouldn’t be seen on Mondays, he responded, “Yeah, you will.”

The 46-year-old icon missed a pair of extra points on Sunday in Tennessee, not enough to cost his Indianapolis Colts a 19-17 victory, but alarming enough that the four-time Super Bowl champion promised to address the media on Monday, a usual off day for players.

In the opening game of his 24th NFL season last Sunday, Vinatieri missed an extra point and a pair of field goals, including a 29-yarder that was just his seventh career miss from inside 30 yards. The mistakes were critical: Indianapolis lost, 30-24, in overtime to the Chargers in Los Angeles, and Vinatieri took the blame for his team’s defeat, declaring he “100 percent” let his teammates down.

“You come here and play against a good team, a team that made the playoffs last year, and the guys play well enough to win if I’d made just one of those kicks,” he said.

The oldest player in the NFL didn’t attempt a field goal against the Titans, but hit the right upright after Jacoby Brissett threw to T.Y. Hilton for a 4-yard touchdown to put Indianapolis up, 19-17. He pulled an earlier extra point wide left.

Vinatieri is 2 for 5 on extra points, meaning he already has as many PAT misses (three) as he did all last season. He missed nine total (including postseason) from 2015–18, the first four seasons with the kick attempted from 33 yards.

“It’s a concern, but we’ll talk,” Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters on Sunday. “We try to take emotion out of big decisions. You try to make them as much as you can, from a really intelligent point of view. . . . I told [Colts GM] Chris [Ballard], watch the film and let things calm down, and Monday, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Vinatieri, who broke Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record last October, is just the fourth man ever to play in the NFL at 46 years old. (He turns 47 on Dec. 28, the day before the final Sunday of the regular season.) Prior to signing a new one-year contract in January, he told the Indianapolis Star that if the Colts wanted him back for a 14th season, “I can’t imagine [I’d] not keep playing.”

