The much-anticipated matchup changed dramatically when Brees’s throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald’s outstretched hand while he threw an incompletion on the Saints’ second drive, and the NFL’s career leader in yards passing spent the afternoon with his thumb heavily wrapped.

Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the reigning NFC champions didn’t allow an offensive touchdown during a 27-9 victory in a rematch of last season’s conference title game.

With Drew Brees watching from the sideline in Los Angeles with an injured hand, the Rams didn’t need a no-call to beat the New Orleans Saints again.

Teddy Bridgewater went 17 of 30 for 165 yards and Alvin Kamara rushed for just 45 yards for the Saints (1-1), who seemed discombobulated. New Orleans didn’t score an offensive touchdown for only the fourth time in 13-plus seasons under coach Sean Payton, whose contract was extended through 2024 before the game.

Todd Gurley rushed for 63 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter of another game between the teams with refereeing drama that left the Saints steamed. New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan had a long fumble return for a touchdown wiped out in the second quarter. The play initially was ruled an incomplete pass before video review determined Goff had fumbled, but Jordan’s long return didn’t count because officials had blown the play dead.

But the Saints were crushed by 11 penalties for 87 yards, while the Rams put together three straight touchdown drives in the second half.

Texans 13, Jaguars 12 — Justin Reid kept Leonard Fournette out of the end zone on a 2-point conversion with seconds left that secured Houston’s win over Jacksonville. Houston (1-1) led by 7 in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew, who threw for 213 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start filling in for the injured Nick Foles, led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth and 10, and he capped it with a 4-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone opted to go for the potential win, but the big running back Fournette was stopped on a 2-point try upheld by video review. Deshaun Watson threw for 159 yards, but was sacked four times for the eighth straight game.

Ravens 23, Cardinals 17 — Lamar Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran 16 times (including two kneel-downs) for 120 yards, outdoing a fellow former Heisman winner to move the Ravens to 2-0. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray went 25 for 40 for 349 yards for Arizona (0-1-1), guiding the Cardinals on a four-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to make it 20-17 with 12:52 remaining, but Jackson did enough to stop a second straight late Arizona comeback.

49ers 41, Bengals 17 — Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes and San Francisco (2-0) opened with back-to-back road wins for the first time since 1989. The Niners piled up 573 total yards, their highest total in seven years, while Cincinnati (0-2) managed just 25 net rushing yards on 19 carries and gave up its most points ever in a home opener.

Bills 28, Giants 14 — Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another, and Buffalo earned just its third 2-0 start in 11 years by winning at MetLife Stadium for the second straight week. Devin Singletary scored on a 14-yard run, and Frank Gore iced the game with a 1-yard plunge with 5:53 to play. Allen finished 19 of 30 for 253 yards, Buffalo’s first quarterback to pass for 200 yards in seven straight games since Jim Kelly in 1992. Saquon Barkley ran for 107 yards and a game-opening 27-yard touchdown, but the Giants are 0-2 for the sixth time in eight years.

Colts 19, Titans 17 — Jacoby Brissett threw his third touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to T.Y. Hilton, with 4:38 left for a victory in Nashville, Tenn., Indy’s 14th in its last 16 tries against Tennessee (1-1). The Colts (1-1) also sacked Marcus Mariota four times and won despite Adam Vinatieri missing two extra points.

Chiefs 28, Raiders 10 — Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season with four touchdown passes in a 278-yard second, the NFL’s highest single-quarter mark since 2008, and led Kansas City (2-0) to a romp in Oakland (1-1). Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson open on a blown coverage for a 44-yard score on the first play in the second quarter, and finished 30 for 44 for 443 yards.

Packers 21, Vikings 16 — Kevin King intercepted Kirk Cousins late in the end zone to preserve another win for Green Bay (2-0) built on a hot start by Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers completed nine of his first 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns; he finished 22 of 34 for 209 yards. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook had a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Cowboys 31, Redskins 21 — Dak Prescott carved up the Washington defense in Landover, Md., completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 69 yards. Prescott, on the verge of a contract extension that’s expected to guarantee him over $30 million, led Dallas (2-0) on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He’s the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966. Ezekiel Elliott had 23 carries for 111 yards and ran for a touchdown against Washington (0-2).

Lions 13, Chargers 10 — Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left for Detroit (1-0-1), which overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, plus Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal. Visiting Los Angeles (1-1) was in a position to attempt a 45-yard field goal to tie the game, but Slay picked off a forced Philip Rivers pass to Keenan Allen.