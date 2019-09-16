Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez didn’t join the team on its trip to St. Louis on Monday and remained in Washington for precautionary medical testing, the team announced. Chip Hale took over as the Nationals’ interim manager against the Cardinals. Martinez left the Nationals’ 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday during the sixth inning. He wasn’t feeling well and his condition worsened over the afternoon, prompting the team’s training staff to have the 54-year-old Martinez checked out a nearby hospital. ‘‘He wasn’t feeling good, so just for precautionary reasons they took him to the hospital just to see what’s going on,’’ Hale said after Sunday’s win. ‘‘But we’re expecting everything will be good.’’

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, who earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus after leading the Cavaliers to the NCAA national championship, signed a one-year contract extension through 2026 but declined a pay hike of an unknown sum for himself. Instead Bennett asked athletic director Carla Williams for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement. Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players. ‘‘‘If there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much [in men’s basketball], that’s my desire,’’ Bennett said.

College football

Tennessee LB arrested

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks was arrested early Sunday morning by campus police after a records check during a traffic stop revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear following a July 17 citation on a charge of driving without a license. Athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said the school was ‘‘aware of the situation’’ and added ‘‘it was related to an unresolved traffic violation which [Banks] has now resolved.’’ . . . Texas football coach Tom Herman said three injured starters — senior wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), senior center Zach Shackelford (foot) and sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai (shoulder) — who missed all or part of last week’s 48-13 win over Rice will likely play in Saturday night’s Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State in Austin . . . Florida State defensive end/outside linebacker Joshua Kaindoh (lower leg), LSU safety Todd Harris (right knee) and Oregon tight end Cam McCormick (ankle) will miss the remainder of their respective seasons.

Miscellany

Lynx’s Collier Rookie of Year

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Collier, a former University of Connecticut standout who was Minnesota’s No. 6 overall draft pick, was one of four unanimous selections on the All-Rookie Team along with Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Collier averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in a league-high 33.3 minutes, while starting all 34 regular-season games . . . Los Angeles Police arrested Jeffrey Umoye, 28, after he invaded the court and rushed toward Los Angeles Sparks players Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike during an on-court television interview following the Sparks’ WNBA playoff win over the Seattle Storm Sunday in Los Angeles . . . American Alysia Montaño will receive bronze medals she was cheated out of by Russian Mariya Savinova who finished ahead of her at the 2011 and 2013 world championships but was later disqualified for doping.

. . . Defending 1,500-meter champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya pulled out of the upcoming athletics world championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 27 because of an ankle injury suffered during his training that will take 4-8 weeks to heal . . . Decorated US sprinter Allyson Felix will be part of the 4x400 relay pool for the world championships as she rounds into elite form after giving birth. The 11-time world champion won’t compete in an individual event after finishing sixth in the 400 at the US championships two months ago . . . Five-time Olympic swimming champion Missy Franklin, 24, married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson on Saturday in suburban Denver.