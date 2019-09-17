The National Women’s Hockey League announced Tuesday that the Boston Pride have been sold to a group of investors led by Cannon Capital managing partner Miles Arnone.
Arnone, who has lived in the Boston area for more than 30 years, met with the team’s players and staff before Monday’s practice.
Cannon Capital is a private equity firm based in Framingham. Prior to the sale, the NWHL had control of the Pride since the league began in 2015
The new ownership plans to make investments in player and team development, increased marketing and promotion, youth hockey initiatives, and will hire a new team president.
“My investors and I believe in the NWHL, and we are honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Boston Pride during this important era of growth for women’s sports,” Arnone said in a statement.
“We will build the Pride into a world-class team and an innovative and thoughtful business venture that demonstrates the power of professional women’s hockey and the value of the game’s remarkable athletes.”
The five-team NWHL begins its season in October.
Pride players Kaleigh Fratkin and Victoria Hanson reacted to the news on Twitter:
Beyond exciting!!! The vision and mission, not to mention experience, Miles brings to the table is unbelievable. Exactly what women’s hockey needs... now let’s bring home the cup 🏆@TheBostonPride https://t.co/fIJIQ1uOae— Kaleigh Fratkin (@fratkin13) September 17, 2019
Wicked exciting news for @TheBostonPride! Can’t wait to see how Miles’ mission and experience will pave the way for monumental changes for the @NWHL. Welcome to #ThePack Miles! https://t.co/6l6zCceovB— Victoria Hanson (@vics_33) September 17, 2019