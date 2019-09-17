The National Women’s Hockey League announced Tuesday that the Boston Pride have been sold to a group of investors led by Cannon Capital managing partner Miles Arnone.

Arnone, who has lived in the Boston area for more than 30 years, met with the team’s players and staff before Monday’s practice.

Cannon Capital is a private equity firm based in Framingham. Prior to the sale, the NWHL had control of the Pride since the league began in 2015