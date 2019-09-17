Maten appeared in two games with the Heat but was waived in July. Under the terms of an Exhibit 10 contract, Maten would receive a $50,000 bonus if he agrees to join the Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, if he is waived prior to the start of the season.

The 6-foot-8 forward was undrafted in 2018 but later signed a two-way contract with the Heat. He spent the majority of the season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

The Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with forward Yante Maten , according to a league source.

Maten will be part of Boston’s training camp roster when practice begins on Oct. 1.

Hockey

Boston Pride get local owner

The National Women’s Hockey League announced Tuesday that the Boston Pride have been sold to a group of investors led by Cannon Capital managing partner Miles Arnone.

Arnone, who has lived in the Boston area for more than 30 years, met with the team’s players and staff before Monday’s practice.

Cannon Capital is a private equity firm based in Framingham. Prior to the sale, the NWHL had control of the Pride since the league began in 2015

“My investors and I believe in the NWHL, and we are honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Boston Pride during this important era of growth for women’s sports,” Arnone said. “We will build the Pride into a world-class team and an innovative and thoughtful business venture that demonstrates the power of professional women’s hockey and the value of the game’s remarkable athletes.”

The five-team NWHL begins its season in October.

Baseball

Pirates closer arrested

Pittsburgh pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with computer pornography-solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to a minor, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced. Vazquez, an all-star closer this season and in 2018, was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning after an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida. Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave . . . Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will miss the rest of the year with a lat strain, the team announced. The 25-year-old Giolito went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts this year.

Soccer

Neymar suspension reduced

Neymar’s ban from the Champions League for insulting match officials on social media was cut Tuesday to two group games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the three-match suspension to the UEFA-stipulated minimum of two games for abusive language to a referee or assistant. The ruling clears Neymar to play for Paris Saint-Germain at Club Brugge on Oct. 22. He remains banned for PSG’s match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and from playing at Galatasaray in two weeks.

Tennis

Federer mulls Olympics

Roger Federer said Tuesday he will soon decide if he will play at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Federer said his schedule is set through Wimbledon, which ends July 12. The Olympic tournament starts July 25 and ends a few days before his 39th birthday. Federer said he is ‘‘very excited about the prospect’’ of Tokyo. In an interview broadcast by Swiss public television, he added: ‘‘I just have to see how is the family, how is my body doing.’’

Miscellany

Russians going to Worlds

The suspended Russian track federation is sending a team of 29 competitors to the world championships in Qatar, where they will compete as neutral athletes. High jumper Mariya Lasitskene is the only reigning world champion among the group. Other medal contenders include Sergei Shubenkov and high jumpers Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk.

A new venture backed by many of video gaming’s biggest publishers is unveiling a network that hopes to be to esports what ESPN has been to traditional sports. VENN, set to launch in 2020, will debut with live studios in New York and Los Angeles. There is expected to be 55 hours of original programming per week, including gamer streams, talk shows, documentaries, and live esport events.