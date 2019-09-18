Last Friday night’s 48-24 loss to Kansas at Alumni Stadium exposed a fear the Eagles hoped they could overcome this season: an inexperienced defense that was susceptible to giving up yards by the chunks on the ground. Watching that problem play out in real-time as the Jayhawks racked up 567 yards of total offense (including a season-high 329 rushing) left a bitter taste in the mouths of every player on a unit that has been the backbone of whatever measure of success the Eagles have had over the years.

Once Boston College’s defense looked in the mirror, they had to look at the game film.

“I think after the loss, it’s a time where you have a chance to be [ticked] off and it’s all right to be [ticked] off,” said linebacker Max Richardson. “But a loss you always want to learn something from that and that definitely takes a little time to look inside yourself and really think about the game and everything.”

The disappointment permeated from the face of captain and defensive lineman Tanner Karafa immediately after the loss. He made it clear that he immediately would hit the film room the morning after to mine for mistakes.

“Any time you don’t get the result you want, you need to do something different,” Karafa said. “You need to kind of ratchet up. I said we would be in here and we were — early — watching the film, trying to get corrections and we’ve been trying to ratchet it up.”

Not surprisingly, the Eagles dialed up their practice intensity in response to last week’s letdown, from the tangibles like tackling, which doomed BC’s defense time and again, to the tactical, like missed assignments, a no-no the Eagles can’t afford in any situation, let alone against a quality offense.

They paid a steep price for every mental mistake against Kansas, getting gashed for 16 chunk plays (nine rushing, seven passing). Even in BC’s two wins to start the season, the signs of weakness were noticeable. Virginia Tech put together six passing plays of 20-plus yards. Richmond had nine rushing plays go for 10 or more yards.

The breakdowns started with the Eagles defensive front, where gap coverage was constantly compromised.

“Gap control on defense is every gap’s got to have someone responsible for it,” said coach Steve Addazio. “What happens is, is a guy’s supposed to have the ‘B’ gap and he doesn’t take care of the ‘B’ gap [because] he’s in the ‘C’ gap, that means the ‘B’ gap’s open and two guys are in the ‘C’ gap. It’s just keeping your gap integrity.

“In the heat of the battle, if you’ve got a certain gap, you can’t go sticking your nose in another trying to make a play. You’ve got to take care of your gap . . . If you’re not where you’re supposed to be, if you’re out of your gap and there’s an open gap, then that’s a gap the running back can get through.”

In the simplest terms, it comes down to taking care of your individual responsibilities.

“Everyone has a job to do on the defense and basically we just need to execute our jobs and focus on our jobs instead of trying to do two gaps or two jobs,” Karafa said. “Just do your job. Everyone has a job, it’s all mapped out. The coaches do a good job of game-planning for us and we just have to execute the game plan.”

The Eagles had concerns about their defense’s ability to stop the run after losing eight starters from a year ago. Giving up an average of 214 yards over their first three games heightened those concerns.

BChas the second-worst run defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Addazio described the defense as a work in progress. The question is how long of a process will progress require.

“If you have experience, you know how important it is to just do your job,” Karafa said. “I think our guys know the importance of that. We just didn’t execute at a high enough level and we’re working to improve on that and fix it. I think they’re coming along. I think we’ll get it.”

Looking ahead to their first road game of the season on Saturday against Rutgers, the Eagles expect their run defense to be tested again.

“They have a high-powered offense,” Richardson said. “They’ve got two really good backs [junior Raheem Blackshear and sophomore Isaih Pacheco] and what they’re going to do against us is they’re going to try and run the ball. We didn’t stop the run against Kansas. Why would they not come in with their big-time backs and try and run the ball right up the gut?

“So we’ve been preparing really hard for the speed and the physicality of it. We’re pushing. We’re trucking right along.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.