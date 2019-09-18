One day after his grandson homered for the Giants in a victory over the Red Sox, Boston baseball legend Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch to his grandson, Mike, before Wednesday’s game at Fenway.
Carl Yastrzemski went to the mound before the second game of the three-game set, and wearing his old No. 8, delivered the ceremonial first pitch to his grandson before walking off to big cheers.
yaz to yaz pic.twitter.com/XmWbbOY6w9— Joon Lee (@joonlee) September 18, 2019
Mike Yastrzemski led off the game for the Giants with a walk.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.