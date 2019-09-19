|No.
|Rec.
|Last
|1.
|Newton North
|4-0
|1
|2.
|Hopkinton
|5-0
|6
|3.
|Winchester
|6-0
|12
|4.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|5-0
|4
|5.
|Lawrence
|4-0
|3
|6.
|Barnstable
|3-2
|2
|7.
|Dartmouth
|6-0
|5
|8.
|Melrose
|5-0
|7
|9.
|Duxbury
|5-0
|10
|10.
|Needham
|5-0
|11
|11.
|Concord-Carlisle
|5-0
|13
|12.
|King Philip
|5-1
|-
|13.
|Canton
|4-1
|8
|14.
|Franklin
|4-1
|9
|15.
|Lynnfield
|6-0
|17
|16.
|Acton-Boxborough
|3-2
|16
|17.
|Burlington
|4-1
|20
|18.
|Belmont
|3-1
|15
|19.
|Natick
|3-2
|18
|20.
|Reading
|3-3
|14