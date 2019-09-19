fb-pixel
No.Rec.Last
1.Newton North4-01
2.Hopkinton5-06
3.Winchester6-012
4.Lincoln-Sudbury5-04
5.Lawrence4-03
6.Barnstable3-22
7.Dartmouth6-05
8.Melrose5-07
9.Duxbury5-010
10.Needham5-011
11.Concord-Carlisle5-013
12.King Philip5-1-
13.Canton4-18
14.Franklin4-19
15.Lynnfield6-017
16.Acton-Boxborough3-216
17.Burlington4-120
18.Belmont3-115
19.Natick3-218
20.Reading3-314