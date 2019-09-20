The NBA’s board of governors was unanimous Friday in its approval of a plan to stiffen potential penalties for tampering with players and employees under contract with other clubs, hoping for increased compliance in existing league rules. Fines of up to $10 million are now possible in the most egregious situations, along with forfeiture of draft picks, suspensions of executives and voiding of contracts when rule breaking is found — significant enough threats, the league hopes, to end any notion of teams entering into deals with free agents before rules allow. ‘‘We need to ensure that we’re creating a culture of compliance in this league,’’ NBA commissioner Adam Silver said after two days of meetings concluded in New York. ‘‘Our teams want to know that they’re competing on a level playing field and frankly don’t want to feel disadvantaged if they are adhering to our existing rules.’’ The rules aren’t new, but Silver has been saying for months that it’s pointless for the league to have policies that cannot be enforced. And while the new parameters aren’t foolproof, an important change is that every franchise will have to annually certify that its executives did not to free agents or their representatives before league rules allow. But for years, the notion of waiting for the start of free agency to talk to available players has been largely ignored. This year, free agency was to officially begin at 6 p.m. on June 30, and many deals were known to be done within minutes. ‘‘There need to be consequences when rules are violated,’’ Silver said. The league told teams last week that fines would be raised in part to reflect the 600 percent increase in league revenue and the 1,100 percent increase in franchise value since the maximum-fine ceilings were last touched in 1996.

The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title when Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over visiting San Francisco, which was eliminated from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy’s last year as manager. Atlanta’s 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season . . . Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 50th home run, Jacob deGrom (10-8) pitched shutout ball for seven innings, and the New York Mets beat the host Cincinnati Reds, 8-1. Alonso is two homers shy of Yankees star Aaron Judge’s 2017 total for the rookie record . . . Nationals manager Dave Martinez, 54, rejoined the team following a heart procedure that caused him to a miss a three-game series at St. Louis. He was back in the dugout Friday in Miami, four days after a cardiac catheterization. Washington began the day one game ahead of Milwaukee for the top NL wild card . . . Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB’s domestic violence policy. The person said the incident occurred Monday night at Germán’s residence in Yonkers. Germán, 27, and his girlfriend have at least one child together. MLB is not aware of any police involvement in the situation. MLB won’t announce any discipline until its investigation is complete. Germán isn’t permitted to be around the team during the administrative leave, which can last up to seven days, barring an extension. MLB and the players’ union will speak next week to determine the next step. Germán’s status for the postseason remains uncertain. The righthander is the team’s winningest pitcher this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, and Phillis outfielder Odubel Herrera have served suspensions under MLB’s domestic violence policy this year . . . Don Mattingly says he’s glad to be returning next year as the Miami Marlins manager to provide stability for a struggling franchise, because as a player he experienced the other extreme. Mattingly played for the New York Yankees from 1982-95, when they made 12 managerial changes. He'll be back for a fifth season with Miami in 2020. His contract is for two years plus a mutual option for 2022. The Marlins also announced a two-year contract with shortstop Miguel Rojas that includes an option for 2022. Mattingly’s contract had been set to expire after this season, his fourth in Miami. CEO Derek Jeter, another former Yankee, said Mattingly remains the right person for the job.

Tennis

Federer key at Lever Cup

Roger Federer teamed up with Alexander Zverev in doubles to lift Europe into a commanding, 3-1, lead over the world team on the first day of the Laver Cup in Geneva. Federer, who has an Olympic gold medal in doubles, and Zverev won, 6-3, 7-5, against Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov as the Europeans swept the two-match evening session. The afternoon singles matches were split at the noisy, 17,000-seat Palexpo arena. The six-man Europe team has a big advantage in ATP rankings, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem started the day by beating the 33rd-ranked Shapovalov, 6-4, 5-7, 13-11, with decisive third sets played as super-tiebreakers. Sock then leveled the three-day event by winning, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) against Fabio Fognini. Europe, captained courtside by Bjorn Borg, regained the lead when Stefanos Tsitsipas, won, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7, against Taylor Fritz for the world team led by John McEnroe. Federer will be back on the court before another sold-out crowd Saturday, when Rafael Nadal will also play singles for Europe . . . Daniil Medvedev is eyeing his fifth final in two months after beating fellow Russian Andrei Rublev, 6-4, 7-5, in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open. In his first tournament since losing the US Open final to Rafael Nadal, the No. 5-ranked Medvedev will play a semifinal Saturday against Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov, who beat Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3). Borna Coric, seeded fourth in St. Petersburg, will face qualifier Joao Sousa in the other semifinal.

Golf

Willett, Rahm all even

A fast start by Danny Willett and a sublime finish by Jon Rahm helped them into a tie for the second-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Willett was 5 under after his first five holes and rolled in three more birdies in a 7-under 65, lifting the former Masters champion atop the leaderboard at the flagship event at the European Tour’s headquarters in Virginia Water, England. The Englishman was soon joined on 11 under overall by Rahm, who hit a 4-iron to 10 feet at the par-5 18th hole and made the eagle putt to complete a round of 67. They were two strokes clear of Justin Rose (68), Henrik Stenson (69), and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67), who holed a flop shot over a bunker for birdie at No. 15 in one of the shots of the day. Paul Casey, a winner at the European Open in Germany two weeks ago, shot 69 and was a farther two shots back on 7 under with Billy Horschel, whose 65 tied for the lowest round of the day with Willett. Among the chasing pack was Viktor Hovland, a 22-year-old Norwegian who has now shot 19 straight rounds in the 60s across the PGA and European Tours. A pair of 69s left him in a tie for eighth place. Rory McIlroy followed an opening-round 76 with a 69 to make the cut on the number with Tommy Fleetwood (75) and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington (72) . . . J.T. Poston finished at 8-under 64 and caught Tom Hoge for the first-round lead in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Poston last month picked up his first PGA Tour victory in the Wyndham Championship. He had to return Friday morning to complete his opening round because of thunderstorms that halted play for three hours before officials decided not to resume. Harris English and Carlos Ortiz joined the group at 65. Byeong Hun An completed a 66 and then birdied his opening four holes of the second round. Poston was at par for his second round as he approached the turn . . . Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Miscellany

Keselowski earns pole

Brad Keselowski won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Keselowski earned his second career pole at Richmond and the 17th of his career with a lap at 127.185 miles per hour. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year. Kevin Harvick finished second at 126.559 m.p.h., followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and Clint Bowyer . . . Christopher Bell passed pole-sitter Austin Cindric for the lead after 85 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway . . . Howard ‘‘Hopalong’’ Cassady, the 19 . . . Former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi will retire from the NHL after 13 seasons. Girardi, 35, appeared in 927 games, finishing with 56 goals and 264 points and a plus-78 ratings. He also played in 143 playoff games, four Eastern Conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final over 11 seasons with the Rangers and two with the Lightning . . . Howard ‘‘Hopalong’’ Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85. He died in Tampa, Fla., his longtime home, the university said. Cassady also played baseball at Ohio State and was a longtime coach in the New York Yankees organization. It was the late owner and friend George Steinbrenner who was the first to tell Cassady he had won the Heisman. Cassady was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979. When he left Ohio State he held school records for career rushing yards, all-purpose yards, and scoring . . . UEFA has banned Ante Rebic for five European club games, a suspension which the Croatia forward will carry forward to his new club AC Milan. UEFA says its disciplinary panel found Rebic guilty of ‘‘serious rough play and insulting a match official’’ in a Europa League game for Eintracht Frankfurt last month. Days later, Rebic moved on a two-year loan deal to Milan, which previously agreed with UEFA to take a one-season Europa League suspension for breaking financial monitoring rules. The UEFA ban on Rebic stays active until the club he’s playing for enters a European club competition.