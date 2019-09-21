CJ Marable scored two touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards as the Chanticleers posted the most points since putting up 70 against Charleston Southern in 2010 to keep the Minutemen (0-4) winless. Coastal Carolina’s 42 first-half points tied a school record. UMass could only muster 14 points going into the break.

AMHERST — Bryce Carpenter threw for 104 yards and two scores and rushed for 102 yards, Fred Payton threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina pummeled UMass, 62-28, in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.

J. ANTHONY ROBERTS/THE REPUBLICAN VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS/The Republican via AP

Coastal Carolina's Aaron Bedgood gets past a Umass defender during the first half of the Minutemen’s loss.

Coastal Carolina (3-1) amassed 636 total yards while limiting the Minuteman to 306. The Chanticleer rushed for 302 yards and threw for 334.

Umass running back Bilal Ally rushed for a pair of touchdowns and sophomore safety Joseph Norwood posted a career-high nine tackles.

Ally ran for 42 yards on 11 carries. Andrew Brito started at quarterback for the Minutemen and went 14 for 25 with 100 passing yards and one interception. Redshirt senior Randall West stepped into the lineup at quarterback in the third quarter and went 8 for 11 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The Minutemen wrap up their two-game homestand against Akron on Saturday.