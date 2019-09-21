Andy Green was fired as manager of the San Diego Padres on Saturday morning, about 12 hours after one of their worst losses this season seemed to sum up their second-half collapse. General manager A.J. Preller said Green, in his fourth season, was fired because the team had regressed in the second half. San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break, but has played poorly since. The Padres had lost eight of their last nine, including an ugly, mistake-filled, 9-0, loss to Arizona on Friday night that dropped them to 69-85. They became the first team to change managers this season. Friday night’s game included 12 strikeouts, two errors by first baseman Eric Hosmer , a bullpen meltdown that led to seven runs in the eighth inning, and a mental error during the Diamondbacks’ big inning by third baseman Manny Machado , who didn’t attempt to tag Adam Jones as he took third on a grounder, allowing Jones to run outside of the baseline to reach the bag. Green was 274-366 since he was hired ahead of the 2016 season. San Diego lost 90 or more games in each of his three full years and is suffering its ninth straight losing record. Rod Barajas , in his first season as bench coach, took over on an interim basis Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. A former big league catcher, he managed many of the current players in Triple A . . . The playoff-bound Yankees have dodged a September scare. An MRI of Gleyber Torres’s achy right hamstring came back negative a day after the 22-year-old second baseman fell awkwardly fielding a ground ball against the Blue Jays. Torres slipped after backhanding a grounder Friday night, prompting an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd. Torres leads the team with 38 homers and is hitting .284 with 90 RBIs and an .889 OPS.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey was placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the Jets. Kirskey, one of the team’s captains, will miss at least eight games and may need surgery. The loss of Kirksey will put more strain on a Cleveland defense that could be without its entire starting secondary Sunday night against the high-powered Rams. Also, linebacker Adarius Taylor is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. On Friday, the Browns placed starting tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a broken right wrist.

Advertisement

Colleges

Iowa looks into band allegations

The University of Iowa has reopened an inquiry into allegations that members of the school’s marching band were targets of abuse during last weekend’s game at Iowa State University. Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse, and sexual harassment before, during, and after the game. Some band members also said one woman was hospitalized and another was sexually assaulted. ‘‘It was the [adult] fans,’’ said Paige Pearson, 20, who plays trumpet in the Iowa band. ‘‘The Iowa State band has been nothing but kind. They've reached out to us and said sorry this happened. It was not even the students, but adult fans.’’ Administrators at both schools announced earlier in the week that they had looked into the allegations, but they didn’t say whether anyone would face punishment. Iowa’s athletic director, Gary Barta, and his Iowa State counterpart, Jamie Pollard, released a joint statement saying members of both schools’ bands had been subjected to ‘‘rude, vulgar, and in some cases violent’’ conduct at football games in recent years, and urging fans to stop the behavior. The schools’ response wasn’t sufficient for some Iowa students, who posted detailed accounts of the alleged abuse on social media and accused school officials of trying to cover up the problem.

Advertisement

Soccer

Manchester City skirts history in blowout

Bernardo Silva scored a hat trick as Manchester City thrashed visiting Watford, 8-0, falling one goal short of tying the record for the largest victory in Premier League history. There were also goals for David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, and Kevin De Bruyne at Etihad Stadium, as the champions demolished the last-place team in the league. It was the perfect reaction from City, which was celebrating its 125th anniversary, to last weekend’s surprising 3-2 loss at Norwich. Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 remains the biggest victory since the Premier League began in 1992. City led, 5-0, after 18 minutes and 7-0 after 60 minutes, putting United’s record at risk. After De Bruyne scored in the 85th minute, City’s fans urged their team forward, even encouraging goalkeeper Ederson to shoot. City could even have had more as the team racked up 28 attempts on goal, including two that hit the goal frame.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Medvedev’s strong season continues

Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form after reaching the final of the US Open, reaching his fifth straight final, this time in St. Petersburg. The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov, 7-5, 7-5, in front of his home crowd and will play Borna Coric in Sunday’s final. In August, Medvedev reached finals in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati, winning only in Cincinnati, and then lost the US Open final to Rafael Nadal. The Fourth-seeded Coric beat Joao Sousa, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, to reach his first final since losing to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai 11 months ago . . . American Sofia Kenin beat former US Open champion Sam Stosur, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2, in the final of the Guangzhou International for her third WTA singles title of the year . . . At the Toray Pan Pacific tournament, 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka beat Elise Mertens, 6-4, 6-1, to reach the final. She will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-3 . . . At the Korea Open in Seoul, Yafan Wang beat Karolina Muchova, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and will face Magda Linette in the final. Linette beat second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (9-7) . . . Japan’s Keiji Tanaka and Sota Yamamoto finished 1-2 in the men’s final at the US International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City on Friday. Vincent Zhou won the bronze medal for the United States, which took the pairs title behind Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. It was the second straight title at this event for the duo.