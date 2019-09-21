After regulation ended in a scoreless stalemate, Rivers coach Janna Anctil counseled her players to be as efficient as possible in OT.

Hasselbeck, the daughter of former Boston College football and NFL standout Matt Hasselbeck, converted in the extra session after junior Brooke Nelson slid her the ball in front of the net, allowing Mallory Hasselbeck to score on a reverse flick.

With both teams battling fatigue on an unusually warm September afternoon, Mallory Hasselbeck remained cool in the steamy conditions in Marion and delivered the winning goal for the Rivers School field hockey team in a 1-0 overtime victory against Tabor Academy on Saturday.

Advertisement

‘‘I told my girls to go out there and end the game as soon as possible,’’ said Anctil. “It was really hot, both teams were feeling the heat.’’

But when Hasselbeck scored the winner in OT, unbeaten Rivers (4-0) had a warm feeling after winning their ISL opener to remain unbeaten.

Belmont 6, Wilmington 0 — Junior Emma O’Donovan poured in four goals and sophomore Ellie McLaughlin had two more for the Marauders (5-0-1).

Governor’s Academy 3, Thayer 1 — Junior Ashley Hart of Marblehead netted two goals for Govs.

Hingham 2, Braintree 1 — Kyle Wilson and Katherine McNally scored the two goals for the Harbormen (4-1-1) in their narrow win over the 12th-ranked Wamps.

Somerset Berkley 11, Barnstable 1 — Riley Durette (4 goals, 1 assist), Lucas Crook (2 goals, 3 assists), and Cami Crook (3 goals) powered the top-ranked Raiders (7-0).

Boys’ soccer

BC High 4, Xaverian 1 — Seniors Osa Owens and Tomas Trejo both had a goal to get the scoring started for the 15th-ranked Eagles (3-1) in their Catholic Conference win over the Hawks.

Belmont Hill 4, BB&N 2 — Matthew Goncalves led Belmont Hill (4-0) with two goals in their ISL win over the Knights.

Advertisement

Dartmouth 2, Sandwich 0 — Joseph Paiva scored two first-half goals to help the Indians down the Blue Knights.

Framingham 4, Lowell 0 — Senior Gustavo Andrade had a goal and an assist as the Flyers (5-0-1) stayed unbeaten.

Rivers 3, Tabor 0 — Sophomore Drew Stephans had two assists for the Red Wings (2-0) in the win.

Thayer 4, Governor’s Academy 1 — Senior captain Bradford Campbell scored twice for the Tigers (4-1).

Lawrence Academy 5, Milton Academy 0 — Junior Aydin Jay found the back of the net twice for the Wildcats.

Girls’ soccer

Bancroft 3, Lexington Christian 0 — Junior Maya Gaines had a hat trick for the Bulldogs (2-1-1) while junior goalkeeper Sophia Jacobs (3 saves) posted her first shutout of the season.

Danvers 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Sophomore Arianna Bezanson scored in the 15th minute on a partial breakaway, finishing off the game’s lone goal after dribbling around the keeper for the 5-1 Falcons.

Tabor 2, Rivers 1 — Junior Cat Barry converted on a penalty with six minutes left in the game to give the Seawolves the win.

Westwood 1, Ursuline 1 — Junior Kelly Cheevers scored the only goal for the Bears (5-1-1) in the draw.

Berwick 4, Winsor 1 — Rayne Zimmermann scored once and assisted once for the Bulldogs (3-1) as they pick up their second Eastern Independent League win.

Girls’ volleyball

Reading 3, Longmeadow 0 — Seniors Abby Hurley (26 assists) and Kaleigh Fitzgerald (13 kills, 5 aces) led the way for the No. 20 Rockets (4-4) in the road win. Freshman Abby Farrell added 7 kills.

Advertisement

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.