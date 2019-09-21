Rahm was also close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole, and needed to take a drop. He holed out from 20 feet for an unlikely par, while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.

Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball from going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.

Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday.

‘‘Man, those last two holes made it feel a lot worse than it really was,’’ Rahm said. ‘‘I was really in control of my game and playing good. It was not the finish I was looking for — I might have lost a bit of focus, looking into the future instead of staying in the present.’’

Rahm and Willett, who also shared the second-round lead, were at 15 under overall and had a three-shot lead over Justin Rose (69), Shubhankar Sharma (66), and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (69). Richie Ramsay and Rafa Cabrera Bello (both 67) were two shots further back.

Rory McIlroy, who made the cut on the number, shot 65 to equal his lowest score at Wentworth. It left him nine shots off the lead.

Another rare event was Ross Fisher making an albatross after holing a 4-iron with his second shot to the 18th from 225 yards. Not only did it complete a remarkable back nine of 29 for a third-round 66, the English player won a BMW i8 Roadster worth 130,000 pounds ($160,000).

‘‘I thought I’d pulled it so I looked away and the crowd’s reaction told the rest of the story,’’ Fisher said. ‘‘To win the car is still a bit shocking.’’

PGA — At Jackson, Miss., Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole and saved par en route to a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship as he tries to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.

Munoz had four birdies in the opening five holes at the Country Club of Jackson, and kept near the lead the rest of the way with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico until his final birdie.

Munoz was at 16-under 200, one shot ahead of Ortiz, who had a 65. Byeong Hun An, who started the third round with a two-shot lead, shot 70 and was two shots behind.

Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour last week at the Greenbrier. Munoz will try to become the first Colombian since Camilo Villegas to win.

Champions — Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Duke shot 65. This is the first time Duke has started the final round with at least a share of the lead in 488 starts in PGA Tour-sanctioned events. He and Triplett were at 6-under 134.

Paul Goydos had a 65 and was one shot behind, while Colin Montgomerie (66) and Steve Flesch (65) were among those two shots behind.

Scott McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, had a 68 and was tied for 14th, though he was only four shots behind. The leading eight players were separated by just two shots going into Sunday.