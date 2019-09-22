To keep track of the latest updates, click here to refresh the page.

Patriots offensive line in warmups is: Newhouse-Thuney-Karras-Mason-Cannon — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 22, 2019

11:59 a.m.: Oh, and for every woeful Tennessee football performance this year, I’m going to keep beating the drum for the Vols to put in a call to Jerod Mayo at the end of the season to see if he’d be interested in coaching his alma mater in 2020.

11:40 a.m.: A few interesting notes on the inactives, and some other stuff.

As Ben Volin notes, the Patriots will be going with just seven offensive linemen today. Usually, they have eight or (sometimes) more. Cannon is good to go, which is encouraging, but if there’s an injury or health issue, I’d imagine they’d end up leaning an awful lot on Thuney, who can play multiple positions. But it’s something worth watching if there is a problem.

Joejuan Williams and Damien Harris are getting their first action of the year today. Same for Jakob Johnson, who has a terrific story. Can’t imagine what it’s like for them knowing you’ll setp on the field for the first time as an NFL player. Good stuff.

Demaryius Thomas is inactive today for the Jets. No revenege game there.

No LaCosse or Develin means the run game might take a bit of a hit. I’d adjust expectations accordingly, even against the Jets.

Last line I saw had the game as a 23-point spread. Sounds about right. Still don’t think the Pats allow a touchdown, bur we shall see. I’m sticking with my prediction from Friday morning -- 30-6, New England.

11:30 a.m.:

#Patriots inactives: James White, Matt LaCosse, Nate Ebner, James Develin, Shilique Calhoun, Korey Cunningham, Caleb Benenoch. Marcus Cannon is a go. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 22, 2019

11:09 a.m.: We know one of the inactives already, as it sounds like James White is going to miss Sunday’s game.

James White will not play today. His wife is having a baby. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 22, 2019

11 a.m.: Good morning, and welcome back to football! Keep it here all day for the latest updates on the Patriots and Jets. The inactives will be announced at 11:30 a.m. In the meantime, we’ll kick things off with our pregame reading list. When you’re done with that, feel free to jump into the comments and fire up some talk about the game.

