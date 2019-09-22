fb-pixel
Julian Edelman caught the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Darryl Roberts of the Jets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Josh Gordon ran with the ball in the first quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Jets quarterback Luke Falk was sacked by Patriots Jamie Collins in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Phillip Dorsett ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
A fan wore a goat mask during the game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Tom Brady (left) congratulated Sony Michel after his touchdown in the first quarter.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Patriots Ryan Izzo ran for a 41-yard gain in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Michael Bennett (front center) tackled Jets quarterback Luke Falk. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Michael Bennett reacted after he sacked Jets quarterback Luke Falk. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Linda Holliday (left) and Dr. Dana Blumberg (right), the girlfriends of Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, chatted on the sidelines before the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) spoke on the field before the game with Christopher Johnson, the CEO and Chair of the Jets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff