The Falcons (1-2) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to get within three on Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 4:11 to play. But the Falcons opted to kick deep and never got the ball back.

Brissett closed it out with an 11-yard pass to Jack Doyle on third-and-4. He finished 28 of 37 with 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. T.Y. Hilton caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but missed the second half after aggravating a quad injury that slowed him in practice this week.

Ryan was 29 of 34 with 340 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He passed John Elway for ninth on the league’s career completion list and broke a tie with Elway for No. 11 on the career TD passes list. Ryan now has 4,143 completions and 303 touchdown passes.

Brissett played brilliantly, completing his first 16 passes and leading the Colts to scores on all four of their first-half possessions, including two 90-plus yard drives.

Bills 21, Bengals 17 — Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in Orchard Park, N.Y., rallying Buffalo in its home opener past winless Cincinnati. Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. And cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining. The Bills squandered a 14-0 lead and were forced to rally back after the Bengals scored 17 points to take the lead on three consecutive possessions, but improved to 3-0 for only the third time in 26 years. Bills starter Josh Allen finished 23 of 36 for 243 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Knox and a costly interception, but Buffalo’s defense came to the rescue after appearing winded on a hot afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. The Bills, who host the Patriots next Sunday, forced four turnovers, with White finishing with two interceptions.

Lions 27, Eagles 24 — Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score, and Detroit (2-0-1) held on in Philadelphia, which lost its second straight. The Eagles (1-2) had a chance after Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater’s 46-yard field goal try with 1:53 left. Rasul Douglas returned it to the Lions 22, but an illegal block on Jenkins pushed it back to midfield. On fourth and 5, Darren Sproles caught a pass for a first down but got called for Philadelphia’s third offensive pass interference. Carson Wentz’s deep pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete with 41 seconds left, as the Eagles injury-depleted offense, missing top receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, was sloppy. Detroit hosts fellow unbeaten Kansas City next Sunday.

Vikings 34, Raiders 14 — NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover- and sack-free afternoon, and host Minnesota (2-1) rolled in the first of six straight weeks without the Raiders playing in Oakland. A Harrison Smith interception of an overthrow by Oakland’s David Carr set up the second of two touchdowns by Adam Thielen to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Cook had 16 carries for 110 yards and a score in just three quarters, and the Vikings rushed for 211 yards total, not even attempting a fourth-quarter pass for the second time in two home games.

Packers 27, Broncos 16 — Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores, and Green Bay (3-0) got to Denver (0-3) quarterback Joe Flacco six times. The defence forced three turnovers to lead the Packers to the win despite being dominated in time of possession, 35:34-24:26. Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard strike on the opening drive and finished 17 of 29. Jones’ touchdown runs both came from 1 yard out. Flacco was 20 of 29 for 213 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. For the third straight game, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Denver’s defense failed to record a sack or force a turnover.

Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6 — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score in Arlington, Texas, and Dallas (3-0) turned it on after they were outgained in the first half by winless Miami — 0-3 for the first time since opening 0-7 in 2011. Josh Rosen was 18 of 29 for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first start for the Dolphins, which went with him over Ryan Fitzpatrick after getting outscored 102-10 the first two weeks. The second touchdown to Cooper was a 19-yarder that capped a 75-yard drive to open the second half, and came after a 74-yard TD toss to Randall Cobb was nullified by offsetting penalties. Prescott ran 8 yards to cap the second straight TD drive to open the second half, pulling him within one of Roger Staubach’s career club record of 20 rushing touchdowns in just his fourth season. Ezekiel Elliott had his second straight 100-yard game, while rookie Tony Pollard, who became the top option behind Elliott while the two-time rushing champion was gone, clinched his first on a 16-yard run for his first touchdown.