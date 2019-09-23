Saying Wake Forest survived a 3-0 defensive battle would have been kind. Calling it an offensive eyesore would’ve been accurate. There were more turnovers (six) than points on the board. The Eagles had broken every emergency glass case for quarterbacks.

Steve Addazio was a third-year coach trying to pull the Eagles from one of the lowest points in program history. Dave Clawson was a second-year coach doing the same in Winston-Salem. The teams met in Week 6 that season, and Wake Forest managed to walk out of Alumni Stadium without having to score a touchdown.

A lot of good has happened to the Wake Forest and Boston College football teams since they met in a game that memorable for many wrong reasons.

“We all remember a few years ago when the quarterback debacle was tough and it was just a different age,” Addazio said.

The memory is dubious, but now distant.

If anything, that game is a marker for how far the two programs have come since then as the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ACC) prepare to face the visiting Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday.

This season, Wake Forest’s offense has a hum the Eagles can hear from the Heights. They’re leading the pack in the ACC, churning out 533.8 yards per game and they have the second-best scoring offense in the conference (38.0).

The Eagles have the ACC’s top rushing offense, thanks in no small part to AJ Dillon, who’s riding consecutive conference running back of the week honors after piling up 150 yards against Rutgers last Saturday. BC’s scoring 33.5 points per game.

Walking parallel paths as coaches, Addazio said he and Clawson have had conversations about where they were and the work it took to build competitive offenses.

“He and I have talked about this,” Addazio said. “We’re not rebuilding our programs in junior colleges and things like that. It’s a total rebooting and re-recruiting. Then you’re in that process of re-recruiting your program, and even when you get it to the point where he is and I am right now, where we’ve got a pretty good pipeline of players, it’s still hard to always make them come together at the same time, meaning you’re veteran on offense, veteran on defense.

“It doesn’t always work that way. But I think both teams have raised the athleticism of our teams. That’s clear on the tape.”

For Wake Forest, that 2015 season was the second straight 3-9 campaign. Since then, they’ve got to three straight bowl games. The Eagles have made three trips to bowl games over that stretch as well. Both teams have infused talent and overhauled systems.

“I think programs are fairly similar in terms of re-recruiting and recruiting student-athletes, developing your student-athletes, et cetera,” Addazio said.

What jumps out about the way Wake Forest has started the season is its passing attack. Quarterback Jamie Newman has shredded defenses this season.

The redshirt junior posted an astronomical 202.8 quarterback rating last week (27 for 35, 351 yards, 5 TDs, 1 interception) in a 49-7 win against Elon. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and he’s pacing the ACC with 1,278 passing yards.

“This kid is a big kid,” Addazio said. “He’s got good size. He’s throwing the ball pretty accurately, and he’s a very physical runner, especially in short-yardage, goal line, down in those areas. I think he’s playing at a high level. I like him a lot. I think he’s a heck of a football player.”

There are differences between the programs, but their trajectories four years since that rock fight in Chestnut Hill have favored each other.

“There are similarities,” Addazio said. “Philosophically maybe a little different, just how we go about things. Some ways, some ways not. We’re more of a pro-style set. They might be more of a spread set kind of. But we’ve had great games over the years.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.