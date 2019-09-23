The TD Garden tournament will take place next Sept. 25-27, with a day and night session on Friday and Saturday, and the final taking place on Sunday.

For the last three years, the Laver Cup has alternated between a European host city (Prague, 2017 and Geneva this past weekend) and a global site (Chicago, 2018). The European team, featuring a combination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and/or Novak Djokovic, has won all three tournaments against Team World. The hard-court tournament, played two weeks after the U.S. Open, was founded to honor tennis legend Rod Laver.

Advantage, once again, for Boston, which a year from now will host the top male tennis players in the world for a weekend tournament at TD Garden.

Boston has not hosted a professional tennis tournament since 1999, when Marat Safin defeated Greg Rusedski at the final U.S. Pro Tennis Championships, held at the Longwood Cricket Club between 1964 and 1999.

Laver won the first tournament here, and won it four other times. A Laver Cup press release said that the Laver Cup trophy contains “molten metal” from the US Pro Tennis Championships trophy.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to announce that the City of Boston will host the next Laver Cup at the TD Garden in 2020, it’s a great honor for our city,” said Boston mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “We are already preparing for this highly acclaimed event and can’t wait to welcome the Laver Cup to the city of champions.”

John McEnroe, a New Yorker and Team World captain, said in the statement, “(Boston) is a phenomenal sports town and I expect fans will raise the roof for the home side.”

Bjorn Borg is the captain of Team Europe.

Team composition is based on a combination of the men’s singles ATP rankings and captains’ choices.

Said the 81-year-old Laver in the statement: “It’s a wonderful city steeped in history, sports and culture. I can’t wait to get back there for the Laver Cup.”

