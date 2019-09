Boston 011 200 000 — 4 10 0

Tampa Bay 000 601 00x — 7 8 0

a-doubled for Travis in 3rd, b-struck out for Moreland in 9th, c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in 9th, d-walked for A.García in 8th, e-ran for Aguilar in 8th. LOB—Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B—MHernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR—Choi (17), off Chacín, BrLowe (17), off Chacín, Adames (20), off Poyner. SB—Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 8 (Betts 2, Travis 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Bogaerts, GHernández), Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson). RISP—Boston 4 for 12, Tampa Bay 2 for 3.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacín 3 ⅔ 4 4 4 1 5 57 6.00 Poyner L 0-1 ⅓ 1 2 2 0 1 11 7.36 Velázquez 2 2 1 1 0 2 32 5.63 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.96 Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 6.05

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 1 ⅔ 2 1 1 3 3 52 4.21 Roe ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.01 Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 7.58 Pruitt W 3-0 1 3 2 2 2 1 27 4.40 Drake 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.25 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.14 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.41 Pagán ⅓ 2 0 0 0 0 10 2.38 Poche S 2 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.96

Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-0, Poche 2-0. HBP—by Poyner (Kiermaier). WP—Snell. Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:29. A—8,779 (25,025).

Advertisement

How the runs scored

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. singled to center. G.Hernández flied out to center fielder Kiermaier. Bradley Jr. stole second. Owings walked on a full count. León fouled out to catcher d’Arnaud. M.Hernández hit a ground-rule double to left, Bradley Jr. scored, Owings to third. Roe pitching. Betts fouled out to first baseman Choi.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Fairbanks pitching. Devers flied out to left fielder Meadows. Martinez grounded out, shortstop Adames to first baseman Choi. Moreland pinch-hitting for Travis. Moreland doubled to center. Bradley Jr. doubled to right, Moreland scored. G.Hernández grounded out, shortstop Adames to first baseman Choi.

FOURTH INNING

RED SOX — Pruitt pitching. Owings grounded out, first baseman Choi unassisted. León struck out. M.Hernández walked on a full count. Betts singled to left, M.Hernández to third. Devers singled to right, M.Hernández scored, Betts to third. Martinez singled to center, Betts scored, Devers to third. Moreland walked on four pitches, Martinez to second. Bradley Jr. grounded out, second baseman Lowe to first baseman Choi.

RAYS — Pham struck out. Meadows singled to right. d’Arnaud singled to center, Meadows to third. Choi homered to center on a 2-0 count, Meadows scored, d’Arnaud scored. A.García grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Moreland. Lowe homered to right on a 3-1 count. Poyner pitching. Kiermaier was hit by a pitch. Adames homered to left on a 2-1 count, Kiermaier scored. Wendle struck out.

Advertisement

SIXTH INNING

RAYS — Choi doubled to right. A.García doubled to right, Choi scored. A.García was out advancing, right fielder Betts to third baseman Devers, A.García out. Lowe struck out. Kiermaier flied out to right fielder Betts.