The St. Louis Blues acquired All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson and a prospect. The Blues also announced Faulk had signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million that goes into effect following this season with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them. General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he’s ready. ‘‘With Kevin, I think what we’re going to say is the expectations are that he'll be out for the year,’’ Marks said. Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. He was injured while playing for the Warriors in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July. At the time, the Nets left open the possibility that Durant could play this season. That’s still possible, but Marks isn’t banking on it.

Colleges

NCAA alleges significant violations by Kansas

The University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program, including a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self. The notice includes three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting and cites a lack of institutional control. It also includes notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty that involved the use of an extra coach during practice. Although the document does not go into detail about what the basketball program is accused of doing, Kansas was among the most prominent programs swept up in an NCAA probe into a pay-for-play scheme that began with an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas. A former Adidas employee testified that he made payments to the family of one Kansas recruit and the guardian of a current player. Text messages presented in court revealed a close relationship between Self and the Adidas employee.

Miscellany

Messi injured in Barcelona debut

Lionel Messi was been substituted at halftime of his first start for Barcelona since a long injury layoff, after apparently picking up a new knock. Messi hurt his left leg less than half an hour into the Spanish league match against Villarreal at Barcelona. Messi didn’t return for the second half.