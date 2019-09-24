The Red Devils have struggled to find a replacement for Ferguson, who guided them for 27 years. In 2016, Man United took a chance by hiring Mourinho, who had been a fierce rival of Ferguson, and the gamble mostly failed, though United did win the 2017 Europa League and League Cup. Mourinho appeared on the verge of self-destruction last December and was replaced by Solksjaer, the team’s fifth manager in the last six years. Solksjaer led United to an eight-game unbeaten streak and had a 14-3-2 record as interim coach when he was offered a long-term contract in late March. Since then, United has compiled a 5-8-4 record in all competitions over two seasons.

The Red Devils (2-2-2, 8 points), who visit Arsenal next Monday, are tied for seventh place in the Premier. Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is under pressure from supporters, and his predecessor, Jose Mourinho , recently commented, “The sad reality is they are worse than before.”

Manchester United has won 20 English championships and two Champions League titles since being founded as Newton Heath FC in 1878. But United has fallen off since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013 and appears unlikely to challenge for either the Premier League or Champions League title anytime soon.

This is the third year United has failed to qualify for the Champions League, and unless the team can rally, it will miss out on the tournament in successive years for the first time since 1992-93.

The team’s expectations have changed since Ferguson’s reign, and former United midfielder Roy Keane noted on a Sky Sports show: “You’re playing for Man United to win. God help me if in our dressing room someone mentioned can we finish fourth as a great achievement. You’d have been lynched.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United is valued at $3.8 billion by Forbes Magazine (sixth among sports teams), and its revenue improved by six percent to $783 million over the last year, according to an earnings call issued on Tuesday.

“Success means winning trophies; that target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United,” executive vice president Ed Woodward told investors. “The progress we have made on the business side underpins the continued investment in the football side. Much of the progress made around that investment is behind the scenes and therefore isn’t immediately apparent to those on the outside looking in. These investments, together with the commitment we have made to Ole and his coaching staff in March, have given us the building blocks for success. Whilst we are confident this investment will deliver results, it’s important that we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future. We will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won’t be influenced by short-term distractions.”

What advantage?

Soon after being named the Revolution’s head coach, Bruce Arena observed that the team’s so-called home-field advantage did not seem to be working. The combination of opponents’ ultradefensive tactics and the difficulty of creating offense on a synthetic surface seemed to be making it difficult for the Revolution to break through.

Those factors figured strongly in the Revolution’s 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake last Saturday, a result that left the Revolution (10-10-11, 41 points) within four points of clinching a playoff spot. The Revolution have three matches remaining, and the fact that two are away (Portland Timbers on Wednesday and the season-finale at Atlanta United on Oct. 6) could work in their favor.

Since May 8, the Revolution have compiled an 8-2-9 record (5-1-4 at home, 3-1-5 on the road). Those numbers indicate little difference in the Revolution’s performance at Gillette Stadium and elsewhere, partly because Arena insists on playing an attacking, possession-oriented style no matter the venue.

But the road often presents obstacles, and the Revolution have been resilient in confronting them. The Revolution have played short-handed in six games this season, five away from home (including a victory in a US Open Cup match).

The Timbers (13-13-5, 44 points), coached by former Revolution striker Giovanni Savarese, are tied with the San Jose Earthquakes for seventh place and the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Around the league

Liverpool (Jurgen Klopp) and Manchester City (Pep Guardiola) have had success selecting coaches. Both Klopp and Guardiola have elevated their teams and also seemed to be providing security.

But last week it was revealed that Klopp is considering leaving Liverpool after his contract expires in 2022, partly because of England’s climate. Klopp noted he would recommend Rangers’ manager Steven Gerrard (who played for Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy) as his successor. The Reds (6-0-0, 18 points), who could be on the way to winning their first Premier League title since 1990, had their unbeaten run stopped with a 2-0 loss to Napoli in the Champions League last week.

Guardiola seemed to be losing his touch as Man City (4-1-1, 13 points) lost, 3-2, to Norwich City. The Citizens recovered via victories over Shakhtar Donetsk (3-0) in the Champions League, and Watford (8-0) and Preston North End (3-0) in the League Cup. But the defeat against the Canaries, plus a draw with Tottenham, could be costly in Manchester City’s attempt to win a third successive Premier League title.

The teams will not meet until Liverpool plays host to Man City on Nov. 10.