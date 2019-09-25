Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters Wednesday that despite speculation to the contrary, he intends to stay in Chicago.

The Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski earlier this month, and the thought of a Boston reunion with Epstein was a possibility, especially given the Cubs’ rocky finish to the 2019 season.

But Epstein appeared to quash that discussion on Wednesday, saying he’s in Chicago for the foreseeable future, despite the Cubs’ September struggles.