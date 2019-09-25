Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters Wednesday that despite speculation to the contrary, he intends to stay in Chicago.
The Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski earlier this month, and the thought of a Boston reunion with Epstein was a possibility, especially given the Cubs’ rocky finish to the 2019 season.
But Epstein appeared to quash that discussion on Wednesday, saying he’s in Chicago for the foreseeable future, despite the Cubs’ September struggles.
“We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we’re accustomed to,” Epstein said. “I’m invested in that.”
Epstein was a part of Boston’s front office for many years, becoming GM in 2002 before leaving for Chicago after the 2011 season. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Cubs in 2016.
Advertisement
“I have a lot of great relationships with people who work for the Red Sox and I wish them the very best, but there is nothing more to it,” Epstein added of a potential return to Boston.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.