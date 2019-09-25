The Mystics, who eliminated the Aces in four games, will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday. Washington was swept by Seattle in last year’s Finals.

LAS VEGAS — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points as the Washington Mystics earned a return to the WNBA Finals, outlasting the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, to close out their semifinal series on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas’s Dearica Hamby guards Elena Delle Donne during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals, which Washington won, 94-90.

Emma Meesseman bounced back from her dismal 6-point performance in Game 3 by scoring 22 for Washington. Kristi Toliver added 20 and Natasha Cloud chipped in with 11.

Liz Cambage, who suggested the Mystics needed to ‘‘get in the weight room’’ to deal with her physical play, led the Aces with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum scored 17.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, and Quinn Cook of the Los Angeles Lakers were sitting courtside. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also attended.

Las Vegas built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, but the Mystics quickly turned things around. Toliver, Delle Donne, Cloud, and Meesseman scored consecutive buckets to ignite a 16-4 run that closed the half and gave the Mystics a 45-43 lead at the break.

Washington carried its momentum into the second half when Toliver opened the quarter with a 3-pointer in front of the Aces bench and went on to score 10 of the Mystics’ first 15 points in the third.

Las Vegas wasn’t done, though, as it erased a 7-point deficit and closed the third quarter on a 15-7 run that included 5 points each from Plum and Hamby and gave the Aces a 68-67 lead.

Delle Donne, the league MVP, and Meesseman took over in the fourth quarter. They scored 21 of Washington’s 26 points in the period to seal the win.

Hamby had a chance to tie the game with 3.4 seconds left but missed a 3-pointer from the corner.