Jack Hatton, a member of the US national judo team and a 2020 Olympic hopeful, has died, USA Judo announced Wednesday. Hatton died just four days after his 24th birthday.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that USA Judo announces the unexpected passing of USA Judo national team member, Jack Hatton,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook.

“Jack was one of America’s top judo players and was a multi-time medalist for USA Judo in various competitions across the globe. Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will not be forgotten.”