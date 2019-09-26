Jack Hatton, a member of the US national judo team and a 2020 Olympic hopeful, has died, USA Judo announced Wednesday. Hatton died just four days after his 24th birthday.
“It is with extremely heavy hearts that USA Judo announces the unexpected passing of USA Judo national team member, Jack Hatton,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook.
“Jack was one of America’s top judo players and was a multi-time medalist for USA Judo in various competitions across the globe. Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will not be forgotten.”
Hatton, a native of New York City, had been training with former judo world champion Jimmy Pedro at Pedro’s Judo Center in Wakefield.
The center’s Facebook page also posted a statement Wednesday, saying, “Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring, and an all-around great person. He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country.”
Hatton first tried judo at the age of 4 and joined the New York Athletic Club’s judo program in 2016. Most recently Hatton placed fifth in the 81-or-less-kilogram division at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in August.
USA Judo has created a GoFundMe account for Hatton’s family, which had raised $11,600 by Thursday afternoon.
