BOSTON CITY — O’Bryant at Charlestown, 4; East Boston at Boston English, 6.

CAPE ANN — Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 7; Ipswich at Newburyport, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Northeast at Greater Lawrence, 4; KIPP Academy at Chelsea, 7; Nashoba Valley Tech at Mystic Valley, 7; Whittier at Essex Tech, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Westford at Waltham, 6.

MAYFLOWER — South Shore Voc-Tech at West Bridgewater, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Andover at Billerica, 7; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7; Lawrence at Dracut, 7; Lowell at North Andover, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Woburn at Burlington, 4:30; Arlington at Stoneham, 6:30.

NORTHEASTERN — Gloucester at Marblehead, 7; Lynn Classical at Danvers, 7; Peabody at Revere, 7; Salem at Swampscott, 7; Saugus at Winthrop, 7.

PATRIOT — Duxbury at Scituate, 7; Plymouth North at Pembroke, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Old Rochester at Apponequet, 4; Bourne at Wareham, 6:30; Fairhaven at Seekonk, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford, 7.

SOUTH SHORE — Rockland at Abington, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Everett at St. Johns (Shrewsbury), 4; Atlantis Charter at Holbrook/Avon, 6; Lynnfield at Medford, 6; Southbridge at Martha’s Vineyard, 6; Manchester Essex at Brighton, 6:30; Natick at Brockton, 6:30; Bedford at Arlington Catholic, 7; Bishop Stang at Middleborough, 7; Bridgewater-Raynham at Xaverian, 7; Brookline at Newton South, 7; Cathedral at Georgetown, 7; Dartmouth at Attleboro, 7; Durfee at Quincy, 7; East Bridgewater at Hanover, 7; Hopkinton at Hingham, 7; Latin Academy at Boston Latin, 7; Malden Catholic at Masconomet, 7; Marshfield at BC High, 7; Millis at Lowell Catholic, 7; North Attleborough at Bishop Feehan, 7; North Quincy at Westwood, 7; Randolph at St. John Paul II, 7; Reading at Acton-Boxborough, 7; South Boston/Burke at St. Mary’s, 7; Springfield Central at Catholic Memorial, 7; Tech Boston at Carver/Sacred Heart, 7; Watertown at Cambridge, 7; Wayland at Falmouth, 7; Wilmington at Bishop Fenwick, 7.

SATURDAY

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Walpole at Wellesley, 12.

CAPE ANN — Amesbury at Pentucket, 1.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Austin Prep at Cardinal Spellman, 1.

COMMONWEALTH — Minuteman at Lynn Tech, 7; Shawsheen at Greater Lowell, 12.

MAYFLOWER — Blue Hills at Diman, 11a ; Cape Cod Tech at Tri-County, 1; Upper Cape at Southeastern, 1.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Methuen at Tewksbury, 1:30.

NORTHEASTERN — Lynn English at Beverly, 1.

TRI-VALLEY — Medway at Norwood, 1; Norton at Medfield, 1.

NONLEAGUE — Melrose at Lincoln-Sudbury, 12; Archbishop Williams at Silver Lake, 1; Barnstable at Holliston, 1; Dover-Sherborn at Weston, 1; Lexington at Concord-Carlisle, 1; Whitman-Hanson at New Bedford, 1; Cohasset at Nantucket, 2; St. Johns Prep at Central Catholic, 2; Roxbury Prep at Oliver Ames, 3.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Kingswood-Oxford at Pingree, 1.

ISL — Governor’s at St. Sebastian’s, 1; Tabor at BB&N, 1; Lawrence Academy at Belmont Hill, 2; St. George’s at Nobles, 2; Milton Academy at Brooks, 2:30; Roxbury Latin at Middlesex, 2:30; St. Mark’s at Thayer, 2:30.

NONLEAGUE — Loomis Chaffee at Phillips Andover, 2:30.