CBS could be without its lead NFL analyst for Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, playing on a sponsor exemption, shot a 2-under 70 on Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. If he follows that up with another solid round today and makes the cut, he will skip Sunday’s broadcast.

According to the New York Post, Boomer Esiason would join Jim Nantz as the network’s No. 1 broadcast team in the booth in Chicago.