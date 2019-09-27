CBS could be without its lead NFL analyst for Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, playing on a sponsor exemption, shot a 2-under 70 on Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. If he follows that up with another solid round today and makes the cut, he will skip Sunday’s broadcast.
According to the New York Post, Boomer Esiason would join Jim Nantz as the network’s No. 1 broadcast team in the booth in Chicago.
Romo is five shots off the lead, behind Adam Scott and Andrew Landry, who each shot 7-under 65. Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back. Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67.
Defending tournament champion Kevin Tway, Justin Thomas and FedEx Cup points leader Sebastian Munoz were in the group at 71. Munoz three-putted two par 3s to offset three birdies.
Phil Mickelson shot 75, making a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 fifth. Jim Furyk also had a 75.
