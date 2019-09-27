NAPA, Calif. — Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst, missed the cut at the Safeway Open on Friday.
Romo followed an opening 2-under-par 70 with a 78. If he had made the cut, he planned to skip Sunday’s NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.
Romo, an amateur, entered Friday at 2 under and in good position to make the cut, which turned out to be 2 under. But, teeing off in the afternoon, he went out in 4-over 40, making bogey on his final four holes on the front. He played the back in 2-over 38, not coming close to qualifying for the weekend.
