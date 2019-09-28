At Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill
|TEAM STATISTICS
|Wake
|BC
|FIRST DOWNS: Total
|22
|25
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalties
|0
|0
|RUSHING: Attempts
|54
|44
|Net yards gained
|197
|252
|Average
|3.6
|5.7
|PASSING: Net yards
|243
|281
|Attempted
|33
|31
|Completed
|21
|22
|Average
|7.4
|9.1
|Had intercepted
|1
|2
|Sacked-yards lost
|2-12
|0-0
|TOTAL OFFENSE: Yards
|440
|533
|Plays
|87
|75
|Avg. gain per play
|5.1
|7.1
|PUNTS: Number
|5
|4
|Average
|46.2
|38.5
|PUNT RETURNS: No.-yds.
|2-17
|2-29
|KICK RETURNS: No.-yds.
|0-0
|3-78
|PENALTIES-yards
|3-15
|6-40
|FUMBLES-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|3D-DOWN EFF.
|17-24
|2-12
|4TH-DOWN EFF.
|0-0
|3-5
|Time of possession
|35:51
|24:09
Attendance — 39,352
SCORE BY PERIODS
|Wake Forest (5-0)
|10
|7
|3
|7
|—
|27
|Boston College (3-2)
|0
|17
|0
|7
|—
|24
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Wake Forest 7, Boston College 0
Cade Carney 5 yd run (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards.
Wake Forest 10, Boston College 0
Nick Sciba 22 yd FG. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards.
SECOND QUARTER
Wake Forest 10, Boston College 3
Aaron Boumerhi 22 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards.
Wake Forest 10, Boston College 10
Zay Flowers 26 yd pass from Anthony Brown (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 6 plays, 85 yards.
Wake Forest 17, Boston College 10
Sage Surratt 6 yd pass from Jamie Newman (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards.
Wake Forest 17, Boston College 17
David Bailey 4 yd pass from Anthony Brown (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards.
THIRD QUARTER
Wake Forest 20, Boston College 17
Nick Sciba 22 yd FG. Drive: 20 plays, 78 yards.
FOURTH QUARTER
Wake Forest 27, Boston College 17
Scotty Washington 27 yd pass from Jamie Newman (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards.
Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24
Chris Garrison 16 yd pass from David Bailey (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards.
WAKE FOREST INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Newman
|23
|102
|4.4
|50
|0
|Carney
|24
|58
|2.4
|8
|1
|Beal-Smith
|5
|29
|5.8
|20
|0
|Walker III
|2
|8
|4.0
|4
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Newman
|33
|21
|243
|2
|1
Pass receiving
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Hinton
|6
|67
|26
|0
|Washington
|5
|94
|34
|1
|Freudenthal
|4
|37
|14
|0
|Surratt
|4
|31
|13
|1
|Chapman
|1
|9
|9
|0
|Carney
|1
|5
|5
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Henderson
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Bassey
|1
|1
|1
|0
Punting
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|Maggio
|5
|231
|46.2
|60
Punt returns
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Surratt
|2
|17
|17
|0
BOSTON COLLEGE INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Dillon
|23
|159
|6.9
|33
|0
|Bailey
|9
|44
|4.9
|25
|0
|Flowers
|4
|24
|6.0
|18
|0
|Brown
|6
|20
|3.3
|9
|0
|White
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Glines
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Brown
|29
|21
|265
|2
|2
|Bailey
|1
|1
|16
|1
|0
|Grosel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pass receiving
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|White
|4
|33
|20
|0
|Bailey
|4
|33
|18
|1
|Glines
|3
|43
|17
|0
|Long
|3
|39
|15
|0
|Flowers
|3
|31
|26
|1
|Garrison
|2
|31
|16
|1
|Burt
|2
|20
|11
|0
|Dillon
|1
|33
|33
|0
|Brown
|0
|18
|0
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
Punting
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|Carlson
|4
|154
|38.5
|50
Punt returns
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Levy
|2
|29
|19
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Yds.
|Lg
|TD
|Levy
|3
|78
|45
|0