At Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill

TEAM STATISTICSWakeBC
FIRST DOWNS: Total2225
Rushing1013
Passing1212
Penalties00
RUSHING: Attempts5444
Net yards gained197252
Average3.65.7
PASSING: Net yards243281
Attempted3331
Completed2122
Average7.49.1
Had intercepted12
Sacked-yards lost2-120-0
TOTAL OFFENSE: Yards440533
Plays8775
Avg. gain per play5.17.1
PUNTS: Number54
Average46.238.5
PUNT RETURNS: No.-yds.2-172-29
KICK RETURNS: No.-yds.0-03-78
PENALTIES-yards3-156-40
FUMBLES-lost0-01-1
3D-DOWN EFF.17-242-12
4TH-DOWN EFF.0-03-5
Time of possession35:5124:09

Attendance — 39,352

SCORE BY PERIODS

Wake Forest (5-0) 1073727
Boston College (3-2) 0170724

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

Wake Forest 7, Boston College 0

Cade Carney 5 yd run (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards.

Wake Forest 10, Boston College 0

Nick Sciba 22 yd FG. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Wake Forest 10, Boston College 3

Aaron Boumerhi 22 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards.

Wake Forest 10, Boston College 10

Zay Flowers 26 yd pass from Anthony Brown (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 6 plays, 85 yards.

Wake Forest 17, Boston College 10

Sage Surratt 6 yd pass from Jamie Newman (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards.

Wake Forest 17, Boston College 17

David Bailey 4 yd pass from Anthony Brown (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards.

THIRD QUARTER

Wake Forest 20, Boston College 17

Nick Sciba 22 yd FG. Drive: 20 plays, 78 yards.

FOURTH QUARTER

Wake Forest 27, Boston College 17

Scotty Washington 27 yd pass from Jamie Newman (Nick Sciba kick). Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards.

Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24

Chris Garrison 16 yd pass from David Bailey (Aaron Boumerhi kick). Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards.

WAKE FOREST INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

 Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Newman231024.4500
Carney24582.481
Beal-Smith5295.8200
Walker III284.040

Passing

 Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.
Newman332124321

Pass receiving

 No.Yds.LgTD
Hinton667260
Washington594341
Freudenthal437140
Surratt431131
Chapman1990
Carney1550

Interceptions

 No.Yds.LgTD
Henderson1220
Bassey1110

Punting

 No.Yds.Avg.Lg
Maggio523146.260

Punt returns

 No.Yds.LgTD
Surratt217170

BOSTON COLLEGE INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

 Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Dillon231596.9330
Bailey9444.9250
Flowers4246.0180
Brown6203.390
White133.030
Glines122.020

Passing

 Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.
Brown292126522
Bailey111610
Grosel10000

Pass receiving

 No.Yds.LgTD
White433200
Bailey433181
Glines343170
Long339150
Flowers331261
Garrison231161
Burt220110
Dillon133330
Brown01800

Interceptions

 No.Yds.LgTD
Palmer1000

Punting

 No.Yds.Avg.Lg
Carlson415438.550

Punt returns

 No.Yds.LgTD
Levy229190

Kickoff returns

 No.Yds.LgTD
Levy378450