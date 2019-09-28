Christian Coleman of the United States won the world championship gold medal in the men’s 100 meters Saturday in Doha, Qatar, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests. Coleman started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Coleman, 23, beat his personal best by 0.03 seconds to become the sixth-fastest man in history. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships, while Andre de Grasse of Canada was third. Coleman was initially charged with failing to provide accurate information on his whereabouts for drug testing, missing three tests over 12 months. The US Anti-Doping Agency has never reported a positive drug test for Coleman. The agency said Coleman has been tested on 20 occasions in 2018 and 2019. He missed a drug test April 26, his third missed test since June 2018, but he escaped punishment based on a technicality. In 2017, Coleman was the silver medalist behind Gatlin, his American teammate, both beating Usain Bolt in his last individual race. In Doha, they ran side by side, but the 37-year-old Gatlin never really threatened. It was the first world 100 final since 2005 without Bolt. The legendary Jamaican sprinter’s world record of 9.58, now a decade old, was 0.18 faster than Coleman’s time. Coleman won NCAA titles in the 100 and 200 for the University of Tennessee in 2017. He took the US title in the 100 in July. He'll run in the 200 meter heats Sunday. Earlier, DeAnna Price became the first US woman to win a world championship throwing event with victory in the hammer. The two-time NCAA champion from Southern Illinois, threw 77.54 meters. Less than five months after making her debut in the 10,000 meters, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands is the world champion, taking gold in 30 minutes 17.62 seconds. Men and women raced each other on the track for the first time at worlds with the introduction of the 4x400 mixed relay, an Olympic event next year. The two men and two women from the United States — Tyrell Richard , Jessica Beard , Jasmine Blocker , and Ogi Igbokwe — won in 3:12.42.

Canucks right wing Brock Boeser returned to practice less than a week after his concussion. He wore a noncontact jersey and spent about a half-hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit. Boeser was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver’s 6-4 exhibition win over Ottawa on Monday. He missed training camp this month because of protracted contract talks before signing Sept. 16. He has a three-year deal averaging more than $5.8 million a season.

Football

Referees get new deal

The NFL has agreed with game officials on a seven-year labor contract that will run through the 2025 season. The deal came with the current contract set to expire in May. The new collective bargaining agreement covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes efforts to train and develop officials . . . Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has rejoined the Jaguars following the birth of his second child. Ramsey, who has requested a trade two weeks ago, flew with the team to Denver on Saturday after returning from Nashville. Ramsey remains questionable to play against the Broncos (0-3) because of a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons . . . Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday at Miami after reporting to the team this week and ending his holdout. Coach Anthony Gordon was hoping to keep the fifth-year running back on a roster exemption this weekend, but Justin Jackson will not play after he suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice.

Soccer

Sixteen straight for Lverpool

Liverpool relied on a dreadful goalkeeping error to take its winning run in the Premier League to 16 matches. Georginio Wijnaldum’s 70th-minute volley from the edge of the area went straight at Dean Henderson, only for the ball to squirm through the legs of the Sheffield United goalkeeper and gift the league leaders a 1-0 road win. Henderson is on loan at the promoted club from Manchester United, traditionally Liverpool’s fiercest rival. Liverpool has opened the Premier League campaign with seven straight victories and has now won every league game since a 0-0 draw at Everton on March 3. Two more wins and Liverpool will tie the Premier League record of 18 straight, set by Manchester City in 2017.

Miscellany

Allmendinger a winner

AJ Allmendinger raced to his first NASCAR victory in five years in the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Allmendinger has transitioned this season from full-time racing to the broadcast booth, but agreed to drive a handful of Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing. It was Allmendinger’s first victory since he won in a Cup car in 2014. His last Xfinity Series victory was in 2013, and he’s now has three career Xfinity wins . . . Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-2, 6-2, to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China. De Minaur will be looking to win his third career title, after victories at Atlanta and Sydney this year. His opponent in the final will be unseeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. In the Chengdu Open, unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta upset eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-4. He will face hard-hitting Alexander Bublik in the final . . . Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded American Alison Riske, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, in the Wuhan (China) Open final to become the tournament’s first back-to-back champion . . . Alison Van Uytvanck won her second title of the season in a keenly fought final at the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Open against Sorana Cirstea. The Belgian prevailed, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, after nearly 2½ hours. The turning point came when she saved six break points at 1-0 down in the decider before breaking her Romanian opponent next game.