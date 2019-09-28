Sebastian Muñoz (67), Adam Hadwin (67), and Nick Taylor (70) were 11 under, and Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70), Justin Thomas (71), and Nick Watney (72) followed at 10 under.

Champ, who grew up in Sacramento about 65 miles northeast of Silverado Resort, narrowly missed a sixth birdie on No. 17 after nearly driving the green. He had a 14-under 202 total.

Cameron Champ shot a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 in windy conditions Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau was 8 under after a 76. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 3 and 10, double-bogeyed No. 13 then ran into big trouble after hitting his second shot on No. 18 over the grandstands around the green and into a patch of reeds.

Following a lengthy discussion with course officials, DeChambeau took a drop and flopped a shot back over the grandstands onto the green 10 feet from the pin. He two-putted for par.

LPGA — Mi Jung Hur kept her two-stroke lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing five of the final eight holes for a 6-under 66.

Hur rebounded from an opening bogey with a birdie on the par-5 second. She added birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, and 18 to get to 17 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

“This is my first time ever in my life I had a lead all three rounds,’’ Hur said. ‘‘So, I just want to keep it.’’

The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.

She doubled her lead with the birdie on 18.

‘‘That was my best birdie for all three rounds,’’ Hur said. ‘‘Before I putt it, I was thinking about it. I knew I was ahead by one and I was thinking two-shot lead would be a little bit easier for me for tomorrow.’’

Marina Alex, coming off the US team’s Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was second after a 64.

‘‘I was able to get many more birdie opportunities,’’ Alex said. ‘‘I just felt like I didn’t play a whole lot different, it was just the course allowed for more birdies today.’’

European — The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had two more surprise leaders, with Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate out in front on 20 under par after the third round.

Perez shot an 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns while Southgate returned a 7-under 65 at St. Andrews, leaving them two shots clear of Paul Waring after his 7-under 65 at Carnoustie.

None of those players are in the top 100 of the world rankings, with Southgate as low as No. 300.

The first-round leader, Justin Walters, is ranked No. 444 and the second-round leader, Matthew Jordan, is No. 292.

Every golfer has now played 18 holes at the three Scottish courses. The 60 players to make the cut will return to the Old Course for the final round of the pro-am event on Sunday.

Tony Finau, one of the highest-ranked players at No. 14, shot 66 at the Old Course and was tied for fourth on 17 under.