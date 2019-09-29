Washington is 0-4 after losing to the New York Giants, 24-3. Haskins failed to provide a spark, finishing 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three interceptions, including one Jabrill Peppers returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Like the Redskins’ season, the result was disappointing, and thus might be the last of Gruden’s five-plus seasons in charge.

Washington Redskins fans finally got their wish and saw Jay Gruden plug in first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. as quarterback.

‘‘I didn’t execute the way I wanted to, but the good thing about it is that it hurts, and there [are] going to be brighter days tomorrow,’’ said Haskins, the Ohio State product and No. 15 overall pick.

Gruden might not be around for them. The Washington Post, citing multiple sources, reported during the week that Gruden “could be fired” if the team failed to beat New York. Washington is off to its worst start since going 0-5 in 2001.

Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, Gruden benched Case Keenum and brought on Haskins after Quinton Dunbar’s second interception of the quarter gave Washington the ball at the New York 37.

For a couple of minutes, the decision looked great. The Redskins got a quick first down, Haskins completed a 6-yard pass to Trey Quinn for another first down, and he later scrambled 14 yards for a first and goal at the 1.

Two incompletions, sandwiched around a loss of 2 yards on a run, forced Washington to settle for a 21-yard field goal. Haskins and the Redskins didn’t score again, with three drives ending in interceptions, the last two by Janoris Jenkins.

The Post reported that Redskins owner Dan Snyder, who’s employed eight coaches during his 20 years in charge, left MetLife Stadium with team president Bruce Allen before Gruden finished addressing his team on Sunday. The coach didn’t commit to starting Haskins or Keenum next week, when Washington hosts the Patriots.

Keenum, who battled a foot injury, was 6 of 11 for 37 yards with an interception off a deflection.

Choke job for OBJ

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tangled several times during their game in Baltimore and got into a heated scuffle in the third quarter. Beckham threw a punch and Humphrey choked him after they wrestled to the ground. Both were penalized.

‘‘I ran to him after the game, apologized,’’ Humphrey said. ‘‘That’s not really the brand of football I really want to represent. When the whistle blows, it’s got to be over with.’’

Beckham, who had just two catches for 20 yards on a day Cleveland piled up 530 total yards, didn’t seem terribly bothered by it all.

“I’m just upset I lost my earring,” he said after the 40-25 win, which tied the Browns with Baltimore atop the AFC North at 2-2.

That’s using your head

Oakland linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected early in the second quarter of his team’s victory in Indianapolis following a replay review.

Burfict was called for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet collision with Colts tight end Jack Doyle, who had made a 5-yard catch on third and 4. Burfict jogged to the tunnel even before referee Scott Novak announced the disqualification, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting Burfict blew kisses to fans as he left the field.

Burfict had 11 fines and suspensions in seven seasons with Cincinnati before joining the Raiders, for whom he’s a team captain.

Advertisement

Playing hurt

■ Carolina safety Eric Reid injured his left ankle in the second quarter of his team’s win in Houston and was wearing a walking boot after the game, but that didn’t keep him from two critical second-half plays. He recovered a Deshaun Watson fumble with four minutes left, then knocked down Watson’s last-second heave into the end zone to seal the 16-10 win. ‘‘It could have been easy not to come back,’’ coach Ron Rivera said. ‘‘I know he’s going to be really sore the next couple days.’’

■ Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes for 47 yards in his team’s home loss to Seattle, pushing him past Tony Gonzalez to No. 2 on the NFL’s all-time receptions list. Fitzgerald has 1,326 catches, and trails only Jerry Rice’s 1,549.

■ Former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer was inducted into the franchise Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. The 39-year-old Palmer was the team’s starter for five seasons from 2013–2017. He led the team to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship game in 2015.

■ Baltimore inducted former coach Brian Billick into the team’s Ring of Honor. He led Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory during the 2000 season and went 85-67 from 1999–2007.

■ It’s not just fans that struggle when teams relocate. Referee Tony Corrente twice announced rulings involving ‘‘San Diego’’ during Sunday’s Los Angeles victory against the Dolphins. The Chargers moved from San Diego in 2017.