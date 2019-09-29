1:11 p.m.: Tough back-to-back plays there for New England, as a hold wipes out that Van Noy sack and then a 9-yard pickup by Frank Gore.. Gets the Bills to midfield after it looked like they would have to punt the ball away. Pats can’t allow openings like that against this Buffalo offense.

1:05 p.m.: Not a great opening sequence there for the New England offense, which is out of the ordinary for this group this year. Rough couple of passes from Brady -- after the punt, Buffalo will have it at its own 24-yard line by the looks of things with 13:17 left in the first quarter.

Jamie Collins starts with the green dot with Dont'a Hightower out. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 29, 2019

1:02 p.m.: Patriots with the ball to open the game. Brady only had four incompletes in the first quarter this season. But who needs the passing game when Sony Michel opens the game with a 15-yard run?

12:56 p.m.: Guy on the left is Brian Belichick.

Sean McDermott shooing a couple of Patriots staffers off the field who were watching the end of #Bills warmups.

McDermott appears pretty unhappy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6CV8a0sOQc — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2019

12:42 p.m.: Official prediction -- Patriots 23, Bills 10. This feels a little like that weird early-season loss that no one sees coming, but I think New England is going to take this one. A pair of Tom Brady touchdown passes are the difference. The Patriots’ defense gives up its first touchdown of the year, but New England still gets to 4-0.

12:32 p.m.: Big Lar is in the house.

Edelman looking like he’s wearing some extra padding under his jersey today to protect his ribs pic.twitter.com/UYBZJe9ruq — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 29, 2019

12:15 p.m.: Welcome to football! We’re running a little behind this afternoon -- we’ll have everything up shortly -- but here are your inactives for today’s game. Hightower was on the injury report all week with a shoulder issue, so that’s not a huge surprise. But the fact that both Julian Edelman and Rex Burkhead are good to go is a welcome sight for New England.

The following players are inactive today for the Patriots:

LB Dont’a Hightower

DB Joejuan Williams

RB Damien Harris

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL Korey Cunningham

QB Cody Kessler

DL Byron Cowart

