Carolina pushed the lead to 16-10 when Joey Slye added a 26-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. Houston had a chance for the win, but Deshaun Watson’s desperation throw as time expired was knocked down in the end zone by Reid.

The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Texans (2-2) were driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble that was recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.

Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and the Carolina Panthers overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play late to get a 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday in Houston.

Advertisement

Allen was making his third career start and second this season in place of Cam Newton, who is out with a foot injury. Allen lost the ball three times on sacks, but the Texans were only able to get points out of the last one to allow the Panthers to keep it close until their defense came through with the big play late.

Allen had four touchdown passes last week to help the Panthers to their first win against Arizona. On Sunday, he didn’t have a touchdown and relied heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 93 yards rushing and a touchdown and led the team with 86 yards receiving.

Watson threw for 160 yards on a day the Texans had trouble sustaining drives even when given a short field after turnovers.

Giants 24, Redskins 3 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and created excitement with his arm and legs, Saquon Barkley’s replacement Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return to lead suddenly revived New York (2-2) over Washington (0-4), who might be on the verge of firing coach Jay Gruden. The mistake-prone Redskins were flagged for 12 penalties, were limited to 176 total yards, and they didn’t get a boost when first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. replaced Case Keenum midway through the second quarter; New York intercepted the pair four times, with Haskins throwing the last three. Jones, meanwhile, was 23 of 31 for 225 yards with two interceptions in his second start.

Advertisement

Raiders 31, Colts 24 — Derek Carr led Oakland (2-2) to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal victory in Indianapolis. With starting receivers T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess out with injuries, the Colts (2-2) gained 346 yards — most coming in the final quarter when they were scrambling to get back in the game. Carr and the Raiders were up 14-0 less than seven minutes into the game, and after Justin Houston’s fumble recovery on the Raiders’ next possession set up a 5-yard TD pass from Jacoby Brissett to Jack Doyle, Carr answered with a 19-yard TD pass to Tyrell Williams. The Raiders had only two scores on their last 18 possessions prior to Sunday. Brissett finished 24 of 46 with 265 yards, three TDs, and one interception for Indianapolis. He threw a 48-yard TD pass to Eric Ebron with 1:10 to play, but the Colts didn’t get the ball back.

Titans 24, Falcons 10 — Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes in Atlanta, two to A.J. Brown, and Tennessee (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Derrick Henry, who ran for 100 yards, helped the Titans dominate the clock and hold the Falcons to only a field goal in the second half. Ito Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter pulled the Falcons (1-3) even at 7-7. Tennessee outscored Atlanta 17-0 the remainder of the half, and Atlanta — outscored 65-10 in the first half of its three losses — heard boos as they left the field. Matt Ryan passed for 397 yards, but the Falcons were stopped on three fourth-down plays. Julio Jones had only four catches for 52 yards.

Advertisement

Chargers 30, Dolphins 10 — Philip Rivers hadn’t been born yet the last time the Chargers (2-2) won a road game in Miami Gardens, Fla., but the 37-year-old ended the skid, throwing for 310 yards and two scores against the historically bad Dolphins. He completed 24 of 30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control. Miami held a lead for the first time this season when they took a 7-3 edge in the first quarter, but it lasted only 3 minutes, 49 seconds. They’ve been outscored 163-26 this season, which is the NFL’s worst four-game point differential since at least 1940, and 81-0 in the second half after Los Angeles scored on its first three possessions after halftime to take command.