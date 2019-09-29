Mi Jung Hur wanted to go wire-to-wire on the LPGA Tour for the first time, and she had the perfect formula Sunday at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Hur closed with a 4-under 68-par for a four-shot victory, her second LPGA Tour title of the year.

‘‘After the third round, I was talking about that wire-to-wire because I never had that before in my life and I really wanted to do it,’’ Hur said on the 18th green after getting soaked by in a celebration. ‘‘And I did it. I'm so happy.’’

The 29-year-old South Korean finished at 21-under 267 overall to become the sixth multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season. Jin Young Ko, a double major winner this year, has four victories. No one else has more than two.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in second, the only drama in the final round. It was a big deal to Koerstz Madsen, who moved from No. 70 to No. 44 in the Race to the CME Globe.

The LPGA Tour has four events remaining — all of them in Asia — before the top 60 qualify for the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship in Florida.

Marina Alex, in her first appearance since her Solheim Cup debut, began the final round two shots behind. Alex did not make a birdie until the 16th hole, closed with another birdie for a 72, and finished alone in third, six shots behind Hur.

Megan Khang of Rockland (68), Sakura Yokomine (68), Bronte Law (70), and Maria Torres (72) tied for fourth another two shots back. Torres opened with three birdies in four holes to get within one shot. That was her last birdie, and she lost ground with three bogeys that kept her from moving up more in the Race to the CME Globe. Torres was projected at No. 70.

The lead down to one, Hur rolled in a birdie on No. 4 and closed out the front nine with another birdie to stretch her lead to five shots as everyone around her dropped shots at Brickyard Crossing, the course that has four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Hur added a pair of birdies early on the back nine to put it away.

‘‘MJ, when she plays good, she’s on fire,’’ Koerstz Madsen said. ‘‘So I wasn’t really thinking that I could catch her. I was thinking she’s going to go out and shoot 4 under or 5 under or something, so it was going to be really hard if I had to catch her.’’

European — Rookie Victor Perez claimed his first European Tour title in his 29th appearance after posting a 2-under 70 to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot at St. Andrews, Scotland.

The 27-year-old Perez narrowly missed his 12-foot birdie putt at the last hole but a close-range par was good enough to see him become the first French winner of this tournament with 22-under 266 overall.

England’s Matthew Southgate (71) was second after a thrilling final-round battle with Perez, who had three birdies and a solitary bogey on the par-3 No. 11 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Southgate had two bogeys on the back nine and failed to make the birdie he needed at the last hole to force a playoff.

‘‘Obviously I felt like I had a solid day. I did my job and it was good enough, and next thing you know, you’re a winner on the European Tour,’’ Perez said. ‘‘You have to take it how it comes and it’s a great win for me.’’

Another Englishman, Paul Waring (70), and Swede Joakim Lagergren (69) finished in a tie for third on 20 under.

Asia-Pacific — Lin Yuxin struggled so much with the par-5 18th hole at Sheshan International in Shangahi, that he thought it cost him in the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

But he then played it to perfection in the first sudden-death playoff in the 11-year history of the tournament, and his birdie on the second extra hole gave Lin the victory over defending champion Takumi Kanaya of Japan, sending Lin to the Masters and the British Open next year.