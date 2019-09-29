BERLIN — Kenenisa Bekele led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium places in the men’s Berlin Marathon, just missing out on a world record with a time of two hours, one minute and 41 seconds in wet but warm conditions on Sunday.

Birhanu Legese was second, one minute and seven seconds behind with Sisay Lemma coming home third with a time of 2:03:36.

For a change the winner did not finish in a world-beating time. Since Khalid Khannouchi set a world record to win the London Marathon in 2:05:38 in 2002, the time has been improved seven times — all in Berlin.