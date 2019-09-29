The United States team of Wil London III , Allyson Felix , Courtney Okolo , and Michael Cherry won the inaugural mixed 4x400-meter relay gold Sunday in world-record time, 3 minutes 9.34 seconds at the IAAF World Championships. It was the 12th gold at a world championship for Felix, putting her ahead of Usain Bolt for the most ever. Eight of her golds have been in relays — though this was her first as a mother. Felix, 33, had daughter Camryn on Nov. 28 via emergency C-section at 32 weeks. In other action in Doha, Qatar, Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica — herself a mother of a 2-year-old — won her fourth world gold in the 100 meters. After revealing a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle, she clocked 10.71 seconds in front of a sparse crowd. Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took silver (10.83) ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast (10.90). Defending champion Tori Bowie of the United States withdrew before the semifinals. No reason was given, but injuries have hampered her form over the last year. Russia had its first gold medalist at the worlds, but its anthem wasn’t played. Anzhelika Sidorova smashed her personal best by 4 centimeters, clearing 4.95 meters to win the pole vault. Sidorova brought the first medal of the championships for the Russian squad, which officially competes as ‘‘Authorized Neutral Athletes.’’ The Russian track federation has been suspended since 2015 over widespread doping and also competed as neutral in 2017. Its athletes competed in muted-color neutral uniforms and the IAAF anthem was to be played for Sidorova’s medal ceremony.

Alabama is No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call Saturday. Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers were affected by their 21-20 victory at North Carolina, giving the AP Top 25 the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2, receiving 18 first-place votes. Also receiving first place votes were No. 3 Georgia (4), No. 4 Ohio State (7), and — after LSU and Oklahoma — No. 7 Auburn (3). At the other end of the rankings, No. 24 SMU (5-0) was ranked for the first time since the program received the so-called death penalty for NCAA rules violations in 1987 and did not compete for two seasons. Another school ending a poll drought was No. 22 Wake Forest (5-0), which won at Boston College, 27-24, and earned its first ranking since Oct. 18, 2008 . . . Rutgers fired coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty four games into the season. Athletic director Pat Hobb announced the firings less than 24 hours after Rutgers (1-3) was embarrassed, 52-0, by Michigan. Ash, 45, posted an 8-32 record in three-plus years, including a 3-26 mark in the Big Ten Conference. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Bekele, 37, just misses marathon world record

Kenenisa Bekele missed out on the world record by just two seconds as he completed a remarkable comeback to win the Berlin Marathon. Bekele, 37, led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium as he crossed the line in 2:01:41, claiming the first prize of $40,000 euros (about $43,760), but missing out on an additional bonus of $50,000 euros he would have received for breaking Eliud Kipchoge’s world record. Kipchoge, who ran the current record of 2:01:39 in the German capital last year, skipped Sunday’s race to focus on his attempt to become the first to break the two-hour mark at a specially organized event in Vienna in October. Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia won a sprint against compatriot Mare Dibaba to clinch the women’s race in 2:20:14, a personal best . . . Alex de Minaur beat Adrian Mannarino, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, in the final of the Zhuhai (China) Championships to claim his third title of the year. The seventh-seeded Australian converted only one of his 13 break point chances, but it came at the perfect time in the last game of the second set to seal victory . . . In the final of the Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). The Spaniard faced 31 aces from the 22-year-old Bublik before capturing his fourth career title, and his first in more than two years . . . Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to a 1-2 finish at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi to tighten his grip on a sixth world championship. Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining . . . Detroit is getting a new soccer team. Detroit City Football Club announced it will launch a women’s team in 2020 to play in United Women’s Soccer, a second-tier league. Sean Mann is the CEO of Detroit City FC and says that the organization has grown every year and adding a women’s team was the ‘‘right thing to do’’ for the club and supporters. United Women’s Soccer is a national league that began in 2015, below the National Women’s Soccer League. Its season runs May to July.