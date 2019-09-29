First half: None.

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Second half: 1, New England, Bunbury, 6 (Penilla), 66th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 9 (Zahibo), 89th.

Saves: New York City FC, Johnson 1; New England, Turner 6.

Yellow Cards: NE, Bye 61st; NYCFC, Callens 82nd.

Referee: Nima Saghafi.

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Andrew Bigelow, Tim Ford.

4th Official: Yusri Rudolf.

Attendance: 28,602.

Lineups

New York City FC: Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Eric Miller; Gary Mackay Steven (Ismael Tajouri, 76th), Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Tony Rocha; Heber.

New England: Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Zahibo; Gustavo Bou (Scott Caldwell, 90th+1), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla (Juan Agudelo, 83rd).