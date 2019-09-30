Are the Eagles the team that opened the year with a statement win against Virginia Tech or the one that laid an egg two weeks later against Kansas? Are they the team that bounced back on the road against Rutgers two weeks ago or the one that sabotaged themselves in a winnable game last week against Wake Forest? The offense has playmakers but are all of them consistent? The defense can force turnovers but can it get critical stops?

In theory, five games should be enough to glean something about a team’s identity. But as its season nears the midway point, Boston College is as much of an enigma as it was at the start of the season.

The Eagles have done the “Two steps forward, one step back” dance routine before and felt the disappointment of falling just short of their goals at the end of the season. In previous years, they had to work around setbacks, whether it was an injury to star defensive end Harold Landry in 2017 or a hampered A.J. Dillon last year. But this season, health isn’t the issue. Largely, execution in key moments has cost the Eagles dearly.

“I think the word would be consistency — how important the consistency factor is?” said Eagles coach Steve Addazio. “Because, you know, when you’re inconsistent it opens the door for problems on either side of the ball and it leads to negative yardage on offense and explosive plays when you’re on defense.”

In the best-case scenario, BC would’ve gotten through the early stretch of the schedule 4-1 before having to navigate a challenging midseason run. Instead, they’re sitting at 3-2 as they head to Louisville this weekend for their first Atlantic Coast Conference road game of the season. The Eagles are 15-16 on the road under Addazio. They’re 11-13 on the road against ACC teams. They’ll take an inexperienced defense into Cardinal Stadium, where the Eagles are 2-3 all-time, but Addazio said the approach won’t be different from any other road game.

“The way we approach things in terms of being on the road [is] just to understand when you go on the road you have to pack your defense, you have to pack your run game, and you have to be able to go into the game and be a physical football team and all of the things we talk about weekly really,” Addazio said. “Nothing different.”

Louisville hasn’t beaten an ACC team since 2017. As it so happens, that was also the year Dillon broke out for a career-high 272 yards in a win that ignited the Eagles season. The Eagles were 2-4 when they went into Cardinals Stadium and pulled out a 45-42 stunner. They won five of their last six regular-season games.

Without question, Dillon has been the one constant for the Eagles this season. He was expected to be a force after being limited by a high ankle sprain last year, and he’s delivered. For the third straight week, Dillon brought ACC running back of the week honors back to the Heights. He’s rushed for at least 150 yards each of the past three weeks. It was the second time he’s done it in his three seasons at BC. He did it in 2017 when he splashed onto the scene as a freshman.

He’s a focal point for defenses every week and that won’t change for Louisville, which spent its bye week last week reassessing its run defense after giving up 112 yards to Florida State running back Cam Akers in a 35-24 loss to the Seminoles two weeks ago.

“I think the key this week with Dillon and the other back is that you have to stop that momentum initially,” said Louisville first-year coach Scott Satterfield. “Once they cross the line of scrimmage, they’re able to fall 4, 5, 6 yards. If you can make them stop their feet in the backfield, they don’t have the kind of acceleration right off the bat. But once they get going, they’re hard to bring down.”

Dillon knows he’s a threat, but the numbers aren’t as satisfying when the wins aren’t coming with them.

“The only thing that matters is to get the win,” Dillon said Saturday. “We didn’t get that. We have to get better.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.