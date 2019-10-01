The US Soccer Federation says the women’s national team players leading a class-action lawsuit for equal pay have no basis to sue because they each earn substantially more than the highest-paid men’s player. In a case seeking monetary damages, Carli Lloyd , Megan Rapinoe , Alex Morgan , and Becky Sauerbrunn aren’t well-suited to represent the teammates they’re advocating for because the four stars have out-earned the best-paid male player each year since 2017, US Soccer said in a court filing Monday. This year, income for the four women ranged from $377,046 to $382,395 from January through September, more than four times the $91,396 collected by the unidentified male player who earned the most from 2014 through 2019.

Advertisement

Hockey

Former Bruin Stempniak retires

Lee Stempniak retired from the NHL after playing for 10 teams in 14 seasons. Stempniak was a steady presence in the league, playing in 70 games or more in nine seasons. The winger, a Dartmouth graduate, played for St, Louis, Toronto, Phoenix, Calgary, Pittsburgh, New York Rangers, Winnipeg, New Jersey, Carolina and Boston. He played two games last season with the Bruins . . . San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official. The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’s Deryk Engelland in a preseason game on Sunday.

Basketball

Ex-Celtic Thomas injured again

Isaiah Thomas tore a ligament in his left thumb that will require surgery to repair, the latest setback for the oft-injured point guard. Thomas was playing in the first pickup game of the day with his new Washington Wizards teammates when he attempted to secure the ball and jammed his thumb. He will miss all of training camp, the preseason, and at least the first three games of the regular season . . . The Wizards hired former executive Rod Thorn as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard. In the new role, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency and the draft.

Advertisement

Golf

Korea bans player 3 years for gesture

The Korea PGA suspended Bio Kim for three years and fined him more than $8,000 for making an obscene gesture at the crowd during the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open Sunday. Kim was teeing off on the 16th hole in the final round when he was distracted by noise from a cellphone camera. He turned to his right, raised his middle finger toward the crowd, and slammed his driver. The moment was shown on live television. Yonhap News Agency reports that Kim, who went on to win the tournament, knelt before cameras and apologized to fans after his disciplinary hearing. He was leading the points list for the Korea PGA’s Player of the Year. Yonhap said the Korea PGA does not normally disclose discipline but decided to make an exception to send a message to the players.

Track and Field

Lyles wins 200 meters at Worlds

Noah Lyles of the United States won the 200 meters with a strong finish at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, edging out Canada’s Andre de Grasse. Lyles took the victory in 19.83 seconds, 0.12 faster than de Grasse. Alex Quinonez of Ecuador took third. In the pole vault, Sam Kendricks of the United States defended his title, beating Armand Duplantis after both cleared the best height at a world championships since 2001. Kendricks and Duplantis both cleared 19½ feet and failed in their attempts at 19.75 feet. Kendricks took the title because he had fewer failures at lower heights, four compared with five for Duplantis, who represents Sweden but was raised in Louisiana.

Advertisement

Baseball

Angels fire pitching, bench coaches

Pitching coach Doug White and bench coach Josh Paul will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. The Angels announced the moves Tuesday, one day after firing manager Brad Ausmus. Ausmus was fired Monday after the Angels finished 72-90 in their worst season since 1999 . . . The Cincinnati Reds fired hitting coach Turner Ward after one season. Ward was hired as part of first-year manager David Bell’s staff last offseason after three years as hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers . . . When the Braves open the playoffs Thursday, there will be a significant change at SunTrust Park: more protective netting to better safeguard fans from line-drive foul balls. The Braves announced in August they would extend the netting to the foul poles by the end of September, and the installation was done while the team completed the regular season on the road last week.

Miscellany

Ali among females on Hall ballot

Laila Ali is among the first female fighters to appear on the ballot for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The daughter of Muhammad Ali was joined by 11 others Tuesday for an international panel of voters. Bernard Hopkins and Shane Mosley are among the dozen boxers added to the men’s ballot . . . About 1,500 instances of decades-old sexual misconduct by a now-deceased Ohio State team doctor were reported last year and this year, the university disclosed Tuesday. It also revealed that the members of its new task force to help address sexual misconduct on college campuses include experts, such as the man who leads the clearinghouse for reports of sex abuse in Olympic sports, but no abuse survivors. The university announced plans for the panel four months ago, shortly after an investigation concluded that former team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused young men between 1979 and 1997 while school officials who heard concerns didn’t stop him.