“It was honestly an honor to even be out there on the field [with Jackson],” Dillon said.

The game’s rightful headliner was Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. But with each of his 39 carries, all of his 272 yards, and each of his four touchdowns, Dillon hijacked the spotlight.

Boston College was well aware of what kind of weapon it had when AJ Dillon stepped on campus two years ago, but the college football world was formally introduced when the Eagles, a 2-4 team at the time, traveled to Louisville to try to slay a Cardinals team that was a giant.

But Dillon made it a nightmare for Louisville’s defense to be on the field with him. Trying to stop Dillon was like throwing ragdolls at a wrecking ball. The image of Dillon violently flinging Louisville safety Chucky Williams to the ground with one arm, then dashing 75 yards to the end zone is still haunting. Jackson threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, but he was a guest at Dillon’s coming-out party, a 45-42 upset win for BC.

“I don’t think anybody can really match Lamar, but I feel like I did a pretty good job at that, looking back at the game now,” Dillon said.

When the Eagles head to Louisville this weekend, Dillon will return to the scene that springboarded his college career.

“Louisville was the game, my freshman year, where I kind of came onto the scene nationally,” he said. “Then, the following game I got my first start. So this is right about the time, two years ago, I really started to become more involved in the offense. It’s cool to look back on, but right now I’m just focused on getting this win on Saturday.”

That game was the start of a prolific run that catapulted Dillon to ACC Rookie of the Year honors. He broke BC’s freshman rushing record with 1,589 yards and set a stratospherically high bar for himself. But Dillon was just scratching the surface of his potential. The stars aligned at the end of the season when Dillon crossed paths with Jackson at the ACC awards ceremony. From one breakout star to another, Jackson gave Dillon some guidance on what was ahead of him.

“Just kind of understand what’s going to come with this,” Dillon said.

Dillon realized what Jackson was talking about in his sophomore season. He was swept up by the hype machine, named conference preseason player of the year, and had Heisman buzz swirling around him. But a high ankle sprain left him limited for much of the season. He still ran for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns, but the season he envisioned never panned out.

“It’s hard because when you’re young I think you ride the roller coaster a little bit,” said Eagles coach Steve Addazio. “Everybody loves to hear great things said about you. Then you have to deal with it when they don’t say great things about you. You have to deal with the ups and downs of everything. It’s called maturity.”

Dillon grew from it.

“Last year, I had all the expectations in the world, got injured, things didn’t necessarily go my way, I had to bounce back,” he said. “I feel like it all happened for a reason and it all came together now.”

Now in the thick of his third year at The Heights, the experience Dillon’s gained has made his perspective more panoramic. The game is about more than just yards, highlights, and trophies.

“To be honest, my freshman year, I knew where I was supposed to go and where I needed to be,” Dillon said. “But I didn’t know who really was blocking, how the blocking was set up, where the double teams were. I didn’t understand how to read a defense to buy myself a couple seconds of anticipation.

“And I feel like now I’m at a good point where obviously there’s still stuff to learn, but for the most part I understand the totality of the game. So that allows me to set up those blocks, that allows me to be a little more patient on the run because I’m anticipating where a corner or a safety is going to be on the outside because I do that film study now.”

There’s film study, leadership by example, availability, and dependability. The plays he made as a freshman were a product of raw ability. Now there’s an enhanced understanding of how all the pieces work together on the field.

“There’s nuances,” Addazio said. “He understands the blocking schemes and how to set up the blocks now, the complexity of what protection is at the college level. It’s just the film study, it’s the preparation, it’s the sophistication of the defenses and the coverages they see. There’s an acclimation period for that.”

Dillon might have been a surprise two years ago, but now, whenever he lines up in the backfield, he can look across the line of scrimmage and wave to the eight defenders in the box waiting for him. It hasn’t made him any less productive. He’s strung together three straight 150-yard games and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. But the tough yards — like the 81 he churned out against Virginia Tech — are the ones that have been the most gratifying.

“I’d say it’s not any surprise to anybody who watches Boston College football the last couple years, you kind of see teams generally stack the box,” Dillon said. “I take it as a sign of respect. With that, obviously, yards are harder to come by and that was my key thing: It’s all about being dependable. It doesn’t matter about the yards. The 150 is nice, but the 80 against Virginia Tech was great even though it was hard to grind through.”

The number that means the most to Dillon is his snap count this season. He has been in on 245 snaps over the Eagles’ first five games. He has been on the field for 62.1 percent of BC’s offensive plays. He doesn’t have to come off the field on third downs anymore because he’s evolved as a receiving option out of the backfield and also as a viable pass blocker.

“For me, consistency has been a really big part for me this season,” Dillon said. “I just want to be dependable in every situation.”

But the numbers are still coming. He leads the ACC and is fourth in the nation with 125.4 rushing yards per game.

“They’re going to come,” Addazio said. “He’s a talented player and the system that we’re in is going to allow for them to come. And he’s got a good group of guys blocking for him, too. And he’s got a quarterback that can do a lot of things to take some of the pressure off of just the running game.”

Dillon has a pocket full of Eagles records in his crosshairs. He needs four touchdowns to tie Keith Barnette for the most rushing touchdowns in Eagles history and he’s 415 yards shy of matching the rushing yards record set by Andre Willams in 2013.

Those milestones are a matter of when more than if, but they’re a marker for how far he’s come since that first trip to Louisville.

Addazio said, “He’s just a more well-rounded player because he has a better overall understanding of what’s going on.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.