Coyotes sign G Kuemper The Arizona Coyotes signed goalie Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The deal would keep Kuemper, 29, a career backup until Arizona’s No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a season-ending injury last year, in the desert through the 2021-22 season . . . The Washington Capitals placed goaltender Phoenix Copley on waivers ahead of their season opener against the St. Louis Blues. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov , 22, will start the season as the Capitals backup goaltender, behind starter Braden Holtby . . . John Tavares was named the 25th captain in Toronto Maple Leafs history, filling a role that had been vacant for more than 3½ years.

Former FIFA vice president Eugenio Figueredo was banned for life for bribery worth millions of dollars that was exposed by a sprawling American federal investigation of corruption in international soccer. FIFA’s ethics committee on Wednesday also fined the 87-year-old Uruguayan official $1 million after finding him guilty of taking bribes from 2004 to 2015 linked to commercial deals for South American soccer competitions . . . Liverpool was fined $250,000 for fielding an ineligible player, Pedro Chirivella , in the English League Cup. Chirivella, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 victory over MK Dons in the third round last week, didn’t have an international transfer certificate, which was required after the 22-year-old midfielder returned from a loan with a Spanish club.

Baseball

Astros SS Correa set to play

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was expecting shortstop Carlos Correa to play on Friday the AL Division Series opener. Correa missed the last week of the regular season because of a sore back, but Hinch said he has been working out all week and feels great . . . The Cleveland Indians exercised Corey Kluber’s $17.5 million contract option for next season, when the two-time Cy Young Award winner, 33, is expected to be healthy following an injury-shortened 2019. The Indians also declined options on second baseman Jason Kipnis ($16.5 million), and reliever Dan Otero ($1.5 million) and fired bullpen coach Scott Atchison, a former Red Sox reliever, after one season

. . . Mets star Jeff McNeil had surgery on his broken right wrist a week after his first All-Star season was cut short by the injury. The 27-year-old infielder and outfielder was hit by a pitch last Thursday, the same day New York was eliminated from postseason contention . . . Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture stores in Houston, placed a $3.5 million wager at a Mississippi casino on the Astros to win the World Series. McIngvale, whose stores have run a promotion all season promising to refund mattress purchases of $3,000 or more if the Astros win the World Series, said his business is on the hook for more than $15 million in refunds.

Miscellany

Mystics’ Delle Donne ailing

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with a herniated disk in her back. The Mystics said Delle Donne’s status would be updated Saturday before the series, tied 1-1, resumes Sunday with Game 3 at Connecticut . . . Andy Murray won consecutive matches for the first time since his hip surgery in January while US Open champion Bianca Andreescu won her 15th in a row at the China Open. . . . Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades received a 10-year contract through July 2029 less than a week after football coach Matt Rhule got a four-year extension through 2027 . . . .Canadian ski cross racer Mikayla Martin, 22, died Tuesday after a mountain bike accident in her hometown of Squamish.

. . . Goran Ivanisevic gained the most fan votes for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 . . . The New Zealand All Blacks pounded an outgunned side of semi-professionals from Canada, 63-0, in pool play at the Rugby World Cup in Oita, Japan