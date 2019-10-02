WEEI’s number includes its online stream (0.1) as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) in the Boston market (0.1). Without that data included, flagship station WEEI 93.7 would have been tied for sixth (4.5).

The Sports Hub earned a 7.6 share overall in the men 25-54 demographic from the period of June 20-Sept. 11 to finish second. WEEI was sixth with a 4.7 share.

The Sports Hub (98.5) won the ratings battle between Boston’s two sports radio stations over the summer, as WEEI (93.7) introduced a new morning drive program.

The Sports Hub’s online stream is included in its share.

WROR, which features ‘80s music, was No. 1 overall in the demo this summer with a 7.8 share. Rock music stations typically fare best in the summer.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show was first (10.9). WEEI’s morning programming was third (6.9, including 0.2 from WVEI and 0.1 from its stream).

WEEI changed its morning program during the ratings period. Longtime host Gerry Callahan was fired and co-host Mike Mutnansky reassigned to nights, with “The Greg Hill Show” moving over from WAAF. That show debuted July 29.

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show finished third (8.2), while WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” show was fifth (4.8 including 0.2 for the stream and 0.2 for WVEI). Classic rock station WZLX’s “Carter Alan” program was first (10.1), ahead of while WROR’s Julie Devereaux-hosted ‘80s-music program was second (9.9).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” was first with a 9.2 share. WEEI’s “OMF” program was sixth (5.0, including 0.1 for WVEI and 0.2 for its stream).

In the 6-7 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which usually aired Tony Massarotti’s “The Baseball Reporters” in that spot, was first with a 7.1, while WEEI’s Red Sox pregame show was tied for 10th (3.6).

In the 7 p.m.-midnight period, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights, was tied for fourth (4.6). WEEI, which has Red Sox broadcasts among other programming, was 11th (3.8, including 0.3 for WVEI).

In the spring, the Sports Hub was first (9.2), while WEEI was fourth (5.4)

Last summer, the Sports Hub was first (8.4), while WEEI was second (7.2).

Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.