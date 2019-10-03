Now, as they head into their first road game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, the Eagles are at a pivot point in their season where they have to put aside the potential their season once held and face the reality that their success will depend on their ability to keep more winnable games from slipping away.

Boston College had higher hopes than a 3-2 start to the season. They squandered their chance to go 3-0 in consecutive years for the first time in more than a decade when they let Kansas come into Alumni Stadium last month and run wild. They still had a chance to set themselves up at 4-1 last week, but self-inflicted wounds cost them against Wake Forest.

“We beat some very, very competitive teams at the start the season and we can’t let these two losses define us right now,” said cornerback Brandon Sebastian. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away and keep working harder and try to go down to Louisville and try to catch that ‘W.’

The Eagles will go into Cardinal Stadium as 5½-point underdogs, but the last time they were in Louisville they pulled out a win that swung their season. They were a rudderless 2-4 team in 2017 when they stunned Louisville, 45-42. They went on to win four of their next five games.

The circumstances this season may be different, but the urgency feels familiar to Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown.

“I feel like we’re in a different position now, but it’s almost very, very similar,” Brown said. “I feel like it’s just time for us to go. We need to start firing on all cylinders and I feel like that would help us. We wouldn’t have much to worry about after that.”

The feeling running back A.J. Dillon had from the locker room was that the Eagles were a team ready to respond.

“I feel like as a team and inside, we’re ready to fight,” Dillon said. “We’re ready to make that next step. I know that’s very cliche, people say it all the time, but there’s just that type of feeling. This is my third year, this is the most committed team, all around, that I can say I’ve been a part of.”

After the Kansas disaster, the Eagles vowed not to let one loss turn into two. They held up that promise with a win on the road against Rutgers. But looking at the road ahead of them, the Eagles’ schedule doesn’t leave much room for many more lapses. They have a bye when they come back from Louisville, then the host North Carolina State before traveling to Death Valley to face Clemson and then going on the road again for a matchup with rival Syracuse.

“What it’s all about is one week at a time, one step at a time,” said head coach Steve Addazio. “This is where the maturity comes in. You start seeing too much, you know? ‘See a lot, see a little.’ Just one step at a time, one day at a time, focus, concentrate.”

The Eagles have positives to point to, particularly an offense that leads the ACC in rushing and is third in total yards. They also have defects that creep up at the most inopportune times, namely red-zone efficiency (11th in the ACC) and run defense (12th).

For the offense’s part, Brown said he was aware of the plays the Eagles have left on the field that could’ve changed the outcomes of both losses.

“There are some plays that you come back to think about. It happens,” Brown said. “Like coach always says, it’s those four to six plays that determine a game. I just feel we’ll become more consistent on those and I feel like experience adds more to that. A lot of people aren’t in those situations all the time, so experience does a lot with that. So as the season goes on, I feel like we’ll be fine.”

The Eagles defense was always going to be a work in progress, but graduate defensive lineman Brandon Barlow said it’s on the veterans to raise the bar going forward.

“Our leaders gotta step it up,” Barlow said. “A lot of the seniors, we want to try to hold the standard and also raise the standard so we bring a lot of the guys along and get at the level of play that we want.”

Facing the start of a stretch that could swing their season, Brown said, “Now we need to ratchet it up. We know where we need to go and we know where we want to be, so get it done.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.