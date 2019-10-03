Besides the field of the top 125 players in the game, a group that is expected to include such stars as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods vying for a $9.5 million purse, the event is focused on creating Boston-oriented fan experiences to engage fans ranging from fervent to casual.

The 2020 Northern Trust will be played at TPC Boston in Norton next August 12-16, serving as the first stop in the tour’s postseason, the three-stage FedEx Playoffs.

In its return to Boston, the PGA Tour is on a mission to give itself a strong Boston accent.

Assuming sponsors can be rustled up over the next few months, the tour stop wants to have spots along the course where fans can try hitting golf shots over a Fenway Park Green Monster replica, relax in a Lawn on D replica replete with its iconic swings, a Boston sports-teams-themed Kids Zone and a beer garden featuring craft beers brewed, presumably, in New England.

A more opulent “ultra-VIP” experience will be held in the new Commonwealth Club, an upgraded hospitality area offering valet parking, clubhouse access and “creative cocktails” as well as “premium shopping,” plus an entry to a private suite on the 18th green.

“We spent a lot of time in 2019 thinking about how we wanted to re-imagine this event and really make it quintessentially Boston,” said Julie Tyson, the executive director of the tournament, at a kick-off gathering at Fenway Park. In addition to the presence of Henry Johnson, president, Northern Trust Wealth Management, East Region, Tyson was joined by Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and Fenway Sports Management (FSM) president Mark Lev. The PGA Tour and FSM have been partners since 2006, and now FSM is a partner with The Northern Trust, and will help it with marketing and sponsorship.

The leaders of The Northern Trust were eager to show their devotion to making the event as more than a high-stakes golfing competition, as they emphasized their commitment to making it a charitable opportunity as well.

In acknowledging Kennedy and Lev as her “spiritual sherpas” for helping her and Northern Trust get to know the Boston market, Tyson pointed out their mutual greater interests.

“These guys are the real deal -- they care very deeply about the experience they provide for the fans and more importantly they care very deeply about the charitable proceeds that get delivered,” said Tyson. “They push us every day to be aggressive with our approach to that.”

Johnson presented a $50,000 check to Kennedy for the Red Sox Foundation but earmarked for the Boston Scholars program.

“One of the huge benefits of our tournaments is that a major proportion of net proceeds go to charity, and to local charities,” said Johnson. “It’s often lost on people. They see checks go to player but they don’t see how the PGA Tour is committed to impacting our communities and that really resonates with us.”

Fans at the 2020 Northern Trust can expect top-level golfers along with a renewed attendee experience focused on local favorites.\Championship at the TPC Boston. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Northern Trust is a wealth and asset management and banking company geared towards companies, institutions and affluent families with an estimated $126.5 billion in assets.

More charitable and community events are being planned.

TPC Boston has hosted PGA Tour events since 2003, with the event known as the Deutsche Bank Championship from 2003-2016, and from 2017-2018 as the Dell Technologies Championship.

There was no tour stop in 2019 in Boston. The Northern Trust will rotate annually between the TPC Boston and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan.

Tyson said the New York-Boston rotation will work in everyone’s favor.

“I don’t know many people who want to share a fan base between New York and Boston, or can do it successfully,” said Tyson. “On the other side of that, though, this is almost an embarrassment of riches because New York and Boston, they’re very avid. It changes the entire tone and tenor of a golf event when their fans show up. It’s an electric, electric environment and these are two incredible postseason markets.

Best comic performance of the session went to Kennedy, after star Red Sox Scholars product and current Red Sox Scholars program employee Lidia Zayas in a short speech informed Kennedy that she has always aspired to being CEO of the Red Sox.

“Given how 2019 went, you are, like, five minutes away,” said Kennedy.

Woods, who won at TPC Boston in 2006, said via press release: “The crowds are incredible here, great sporting town. And a golf course I like. I’ve played well here over the years.”

McIlroy, who won twice at TPC, in 2012 and in 2016, said “I think it’s one of the best-attended and best-supported events of the year. It’s always a good atmosphere and the guys like to play here.”

Besides Woods and McIlroy, Phil Mickleson, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have won PGA Tour events at TPC Boston in Norton.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB