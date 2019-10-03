A big reason why would be the talent that departed after last season. Underclassmen Dante Fabbro , Chad Krys , Jake Oettinger , Joel Farabee , and Shane Bowers all signed NHL contracts within a week of the Terriers’ season ending in March.

Boston University, coming off a season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament, was not ranked in either of the preseason polls, conducted by USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine or USCHO.com.

The college hockey landscape has undergone a transformation in recent years, and there may be no bigger indication of just how much it has changed than the preseason polls.

Despite the turnover, Albie O’Connell is not discouraged.

“We always have high expectations at BU,” said the second-year coach. “We want to win the league. We want to play in the postseason. That doesn’t change just because we’re young or what some poll says. We’ve got a lot of guys that are young, that are talented, and hungry.”

Top players leaving college early to turn pro is not a new occurrence. One needs to look no further than the NHL’s Atlantic Division to see Jack Eichel flourishing with the Sabres and Charlie McAvoy anchoring the blue line for the Bruins, just to name two recent stars who departed BU early. O’Connell thinks the program has made adjustments in working with younger players.

“I think it’s important for the older guys, that when the new guys come in, that they make sure they’re comfortable. And our job is to keep those guys confident,” said O’Connell, whose Terriers open the season Saturday at Union. “We can coach them hard, but we have to make sure that we keep a level of confidence in those guys, because they’re going to have some ups and downs this year, and we have to make sure they have more ups than downs, so they don’t go into a bit of a funk.”

O’Connell points to his four captains to provide leadership for an 11-member freshman class. He considers Patrick Curry (13-13—26 last season) one of the most underrated players in Hockey East, and believes fellow senior Patrick Harper has the ability to be the best player in the country. Rounding out the quartet are juniors Cam Crotty and Logan Cockerill.

“We’re excited as a coaching staff,” said O’Connell. “Our captains are going to do a good job. They’ve got the team’s attention, and we’ve got their attention. We just need to make sure we’re ready to go [Saturday].”

Heading up the freshman class is forward Trevor Zegras. The 6-foot center from Bedford, N.Y., was selected by the Ducks with the ninth overall in last June’s NHL draft after playing for the US National Team Development Program. Five more incoming BU freshmen were selected on the second day of the draft — two in the second round, one in the third, and two in the fourth — meaning O’Connell could see another exodus in the next couple of offseasons.

One way he is trying to combat that is by bringing in older players. Graduate transfers Alex Brink, a forward from Brown, and Sam Tucker, goalie from Yale, will make the move from the ECAC.

“We’ve got some older guys, we’ve addressed it a little bit in recruiting, but we’re going to try to take the most talented guys we can,” said O’Connell. “The freshman class is about as good of a freshman class as we’ve had.”

Tucker will help fill the void in net created with the departure of Oettinger. Tucker finished with a .917 save percentage last season as a Yale senior. But he will have competition between the pipes from returning sophomore Vinnie Purpura. A recent intrasquad scrimmage resulted in a 0-0 tie, leaving O’Connell feeling encouraged about his goaltending.

“They’re both very capable, both very different goalies,” he said. “It will be more competitive, where as Jake was kind of the starter alone. If he had a bad game the first night, the second night, he was still in there the third night. Competition a lot of the times will make guys play better. We’re excited with the way it looks so far.”

Getting noticed

Four Hockey East teams were ranked in the preseason polls: UMass (No. 3 in USA Today, No. 3 in USCHO.com), Providence (6/7), Boston College (7/11), and Northeastern (14/15). Harvard was not in USA Today’s top 15 but came in at No. 19 in the USCHO.com poll. UMass and Northeastern are not in action this week, while BC hosts New Brunswick in an exhibition game on Saturday. Providence opens league play against Maine on Saturday.

Flying start

While the men have yet to play, the women’s season is underway. BC opened with a pair of victories, sweeping Merrimack. Sophomore goalie Maddy McArthur earned Hockey East Player of the Week honors, making 25 saves in Friday’s 2-0 win, followed by stopping 23 in Saturday’s 3-1 win. The seventh-ranked Eagles hit the road for games at Holy Cross and Syracuse this weekend. Fourth-ranked Northeastern opens its season at Union on Friday, while eighth-ranked BU will face Union on Sunday.

