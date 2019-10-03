NESN has taken its “big blue ticket” to the shredder.
Say hello to the sleek, leaning double “N’s” of the new logo for NESN, the flagship television station of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.
Drawn up by a Los Angeles-based brand design firm, the logo is the first re-do of the network’s logo in 33 years. Its official debut came during the pregame show before Thursday’s Bruins season opener. The change to the more contemporary design was made, according to media kit material, to convey that NESN is ever-changing and to reflect the network’s growth.
The original logo was created in 1986 by the MMB Ad Agency in Boston.
“I see hills, I see waves,” said NESN Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, adding it’s “a new classic logo that speaks of tradition in the digital age.”
NESN design director Tony Saia said it’s “a refreshing update that opens up a whole world of design possibilities.”
