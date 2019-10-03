NESN has taken its “big blue ticket” to the shredder.

Say hello to the sleek, leaning double “N’s” of the new logo for NESN, the flagship television station of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

Drawn up by a Los Angeles-based brand design firm, the logo is the first re-do of the network’s logo in 33 years. Its official debut came during the pregame show before Thursday’s Bruins season opener. The change to the more contemporary design was made, according to media kit material, to convey that NESN is ever-changing and to reflect the network’s growth.