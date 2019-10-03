BAY STATE — Wellesley at Natick, 4; Framingham at Newton North, 7; Milton at Weymouth, 7; Needham at Braintree, 7.

BOSTON CITY — Charlestown at Boston English, 6; O’Bryant at East Boston, 6; Tech Boston at South Boston/Burke, 6.

CAPE ANN — Amesbury at Triton, 7; Masconomet at North Reading, 7.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Arlington Catholic at Archbishop Williams, 6:30; Lowell Catholic at Austin Prep, 7; St. John Paul II at Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Catholic Memorial at Xaverian, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Shawsheen at Northeast, 6; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6:30; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7; KIPP Academy at Minuteman, 7; Nashoba Valley Tech at Chelsea, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough, 7; Newton South at Boston Latin, 7; Waltham at Cambridge, 7.

HOCKOMOCK — Sharon at Stoughton, 6; Attleboro at Taunton, 7; Foxborough at Canton, 7; Mansfield at King Philip, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Hull at Diman, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at Dracut, 7; Chelmsford at Lowell, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Wakefield at Burlington, 4:30; Arlington at Lexington, 6; Belmont at Winchester, 7; Stoneham at Melrose, 7; Wilmington at Watertown, 7; Woburn at Reading, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Salem at Lynn Classical, 5; Beverly at Marblehead, 7; Danvers at Peabody, 7; Winthrop at Swampscott, 7; Gloucester at Lynn English, 7:30.

PATRIOT — Duxbury at Silver Lake, 7; Hanover at Plymouth South, 7; Quincy at Pembroke, 7; Scituate at North Quincy, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Fairhaven at Case, 6:30; Seekonk at Wareham, 6:30; Old Rochester at Dighton-Rehoboth, 7.

SOUTH SHORE — Norwell at East Bridgewater, 4; Abington at Mashpee, 7; Middleborough at Rockland, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Millis at Medway, 6:30; Bellingham at Dedham, 7; Dover-Sherborn at Norton, 7; Holliston at Westwood, 7; Medfield at Ashland, 7.

NONLEAGUE — St. Johns Prep at Westford, 3:45; Bishop Feehan at Malden Catholic, 6; Mystic Valley at Holbrook/Avon, 6; West Bridgewater at Coyle & Cassidy/Bishop Connolly, 6; Weston at Roxbury Prep, 6; Georgetown at Brighton, 6:30; Marthas Vineyard at Bourne, 6:30; Barnstable at New Bedford, 7; Bedford at Newburyport, 7; Bridgewater-Raynham at Marshfield, 7; Durfee at Dartmouth, 7; Keefe Tech at Quaboag, 7; Monomoy at Bristol-Plymouth, 7.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Hyde (Maine) at Hebron (Maine), 3:30; Kents Hill at Holderness, 3:30; Proctor at Wilbraham & Monson, 3:30; Portsmouth Abbey at New Hampton, 4:30.

ISL — St. Sebastian’s at Nobles, 3:45.

NONLEAGUE — St. Luke’s at Dexter Southfield, 5.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

CAPE ANN — Lynnfield at Pentucket, 1.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Fenwick at St. Marys, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Wayland at Concord-Carlisle, 2:30.

HOCKOMOCK — Franklin at Oliver Ames, 3; North Attleborough at Milford, 3:30.

MAYFLOWER — South Shore Voc-Tech at Cape Cod Tech, 11a; Blue Hills at Old Colony, 1.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — North Andover at Tewksbury, 2; Central Catholic at Andover, 2:30; Methuen at Haverhill, 3.

NORTHEASTERN — Revere at Saugus, 11a.

PATRIOT — Plymouth North at Whitman-Hanson, 3:30.

SOUTH COAST — Apponequet at Greater New Bedford, 3.

TRI-VALLEY — Norwood at Hopkinton, 3.

NONLEAGUE — Carver/Sacred Heart at Upper Cape, 12; BC High at Capital Prep (Conn.), 1; Lawrence at Dennis-Yarmouth, 1; Somerville at Ipswich, 1; Tri-County at Cardinal Spellman, 1; Coventry (R.I.) at Somerset Berkley, 2:30; Malden at Hamilton-Wenham, 3.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Kingswood-Oxford at Cushing, 5; Tilton at Pingree, 5.

ISL — Belmont Hill at Tabor, 3; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3; Groton at Roxbury Latin, 3; St. Mark’s at Middlesex, 3; Thayer at BB&N, 3; Milton Academy at Lawrence Academy, 3:30; Rivers at St. George’s, 3:30.

NONLEAGUE — Canterbury at Albany Academy, 3; Berkshire at Hamden Hall Country Day, 3:30; Deerfield at Worcester Academy, 3:30; Phillips Exeter at Loomis Chaffee, 5:30; St. Paul’s at KLHT, 6:30.

SUNDAY’S GAME

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Walpole at Brookline, 6.