At Minute Maid Park, Houston

TAMPA BAYABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows rf201120.500
Pham lf401000.250
Choi 1b300012.000
YaDíaz dh400001.000
BraLowe 2b401002.250
d'Arnaud c400001.000
Wendle 3b-ss311002.333
Kiermaier cf300001.000
Adames ss200001.000
Sogard ph-3b1111001.000
Totals30252310
HOUSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf400011.000
Altuve 2b511200.200
Brantley lf412001.500
Marisnick cf000000
Bregman 3b221020.500
Alvarez dh411102.250
Gurriel 1b402100.500
Correa ss401003.250
RChirinos c301011.333
Reddick rf-lf310012.000
Totals33694510

Tampa Bay 000 000 020 —  2  5  1

Houston 000 040 20x —  6  9  0

E—BraLowe (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B—Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR—Altuve (1), off Glasnow. SB—Springer (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1). DP—Tampa Bay 1; Houston 2.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSOERA
Glasnow L 0-14422354.15
McKay220010.00
Roe1000110.00
Drake12221218.00
Poche1100010.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSOERA
Verlandr W 1-07100380.00
Pressly4220027.00
Harris000000.00
Osuna1000020.00

Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-2, Harris 2-0. NP—Glasnow 76, McKay 9, Roe 22, Drake 25, Poche 13, Verlander 100, Pressly 18, Harris 5, Osuna 12. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals; Right, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:24. A—43,360 (41,168).