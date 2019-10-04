At Minute Maid Park, Houston
|TAMPA BAY
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|YaDíaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|BraLowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wendle 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sogard ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|HOUSTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|RChirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|4
|5
|10
Tampa Bay 000 000 020 — 2 5 1
Houston 000 040 20x — 6 9 0
E—BraLowe (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B—Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR—Altuve (1), off Glasnow. SB—Springer (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1). DP—Tampa Bay 1; Houston 2.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Glasnow L 0-1
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|4.15
|McKay
|⅓
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Roe
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.00
|Drake
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18.00
|Poche
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Verlandr W 1-0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0.00
|Pressly
|⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27.00
|Harris
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-2, Harris 2-0. NP—Glasnow 76, McKay 9, Roe 22, Drake 25, Poche 13, Verlander 100, Pressly 18, Harris 5, Osuna 12. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals; Right, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:24. A—43,360 (41,168).