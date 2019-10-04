Tampa Bay 000 000 020 — 2 5 1

Houston 000 040 20x — 6 9 0

E—BraLowe (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B—Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR—Altuve (1), off Glasnow. SB—Springer (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1). DP—Tampa Bay 1; Houston 2.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO ERA Glasnow L 0-1 4 ⅓ 4 2 2 3 5 4.15 McKay ⅓ 2 2 0 0 1 0.00 Roe 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 Drake 1 2 2 2 1 2 18.00 Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO ERA Verlandr W 1-0 7 1 0 0 3 8 0.00 Pressly ⅔ 4 2 2 0 0 27.00 Harris ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-2, Harris 2-0. NP—Glasnow 76, McKay 9, Roe 22, Drake 25, Poche 13, Verlander 100, Pressly 18, Harris 5, Osuna 12. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals; Right, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:24. A—43,360 (41,168).