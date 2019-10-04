The Boston Cannons fell to the Denver Outlaws, 17-15, in the Major League Lacrosse playoff semifinals in Denver Friday night.
The Cannons, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, jumped out to a 3-0 start and held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. But Denver, which has won three championships since 2014, rallied to outscore Boston, 7-6, in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 13-10.
John Grant Jr. scored three goals to lead the Outlaws’s third-quarter rally, when they tied the game at 14 all. Grant finished with five goals.
The Outlaws took their first lead at 16-15 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter on Chris Aslanian’s goal. Aslanian had four goals in the game.
Cal Dearth and Zed Williams each scored four goals for the Cannons.
The Cannons finished the year at 9-7 and were pushed back into third place after losing a second-place tiebreaker to the Outlaws.