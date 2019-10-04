The Boston Cannons fell to the Denver Outlaws, 17-15, in the Major League Lacrosse playoff semifinals in Denver Friday night.

The Cannons, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, jumped out to a 3-0 start and held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. But Denver, which has won three championships since 2014, rallied to outscore Boston, 7-6, in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 13-10.

John Grant Jr. scored three goals to lead the Outlaws’s third-quarter rally, when they tied the game at 14 all. Grant finished with five goals.