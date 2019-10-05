Green started with six birdies in seven holes and eight birdies through 10 holes. She ran into a few problems down the stretch, saved herself with two big putts and wound up at 14-under 199, with her first lead going into the final round.

She caught herself thinking about becoming only the second player in LPGA Tour history with a 59, and winning her first tournament at the Volunteers of America Classic. By the end of the day, she was happy enough with a 7-under-par 64 and a one-shot lead over Cheyenne Knight in The Colony, Texas.

Jaye Marie Green sometimes struggles not to look too far ahead, and she had a double dose of that Saturday.

‘‘When you’re in the middle of it, you don’t really realize like I only had two pars through 10 holes,’’ Green said. ‘‘I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m like . . . ah, forget about it.’ If it’s my time to shoot in the 50s, it will happen. But it didn’t, and I was happy with how things went.’’

Cheyenne Knight, the 22-year-old Texan with plenty of support at Old American Golf Club, birdied the last hole for a 67 to get into the final group. Katherine Perry (66) and Shrewsbury’s Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.

None of the leading four players has won on the LPGA Tour. For Knight and Perry, full cards for next year are at stake. Perry is No. 118 on the money list; Knight is No. 120. Both likely need to finish in the top five to earn enough to crack the top 100 and avoid going to the eight-round Q-Series qualifier. Green is in her sixth year and had a great chance four months ago at the US Women’s Open when she went into the final round one shot out of the lead, only to make three bogeys on the back nine for a 73 to finish three shots behind.

‘‘At the US Open what I learned was I was always picturing myself holding the trophy,’’ Green said. ‘‘I’m like, ‘Jaye, you’re not there yet.’ So today that was coming in my mind. I was like, ‘Jaye, it’s the third round. There’s so much golf left, just stay focused.’ . . . I feel like I did a good job of doing that today.’’

European — Defending champion Jon Rahm shot an 8-under 63, capped by a back-nine 28, to match the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid course record and take a five-shot lead entering the final round of the Spanish Open.

The crowd favorite hit eight birdies, two bogeys — back-to-back on Nos. 8-9, before his 28 — and an eagle on the par-4 16th, putting him at 17 under for the tournament. Fellow Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Samuel del Val (69) were tied for second at 12 under.